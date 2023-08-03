‘I have sex once every six months’ – Socialite claims

‘Big Brother Naija All Stars’ housemate, Venita Akpofure, has revealed that she engages in sexual intercourse once every six months.

She made these statements while disclosing how her friends complain about this part of her life.

In a chat with her fellow housemates; Kiddwaya, Seyi, and Adekunle, Venita said,

“I don’t use to have sex, just like frequently. They [my friends] always complain that I need to go and do that, I’m so up tired. I literally have sex like, maybe, once every six months, which is really bad. That’s terrible.”

Meanwhile, other housemates including Doyin David have wondered why her peers cannot deal with their sexual urges.

“If you can’t control yourself for weeks without sex, that’s a problem. You should probably pay attention to it. Go to church, do something about it. because having sex on TV is crazy. You don’t even know what you want to be in the next five years.