Entertainment

‘They are very stingy, never ask them for help’ – Tonto Dikeh calls out D’Banj and Ini Edo, fans react

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has fearlessly called out her colleagues, Ini Edo and D’banj, accusing them of being stingy celebrities.

In a recent Instagram post, Tonto Dikeh criticized D’banj, saying that he lacks generosity and is unhelpful.

She also mentioned that both D’banj and Ini Edo have a reputation for being stingy.

“‪@iambangalee is not a very helpful human. But like I always say to his friends don’t expect much. He doesn’t know how to GIVE!! For some reason, D’banj and Ini Edo are very stingy folks,” she said.

With this candid statement, Tonto Dikeh expressed her perception of D’banj’s lack of support and generosity.

More Read

D banj arrested for alleged N-Power fraud worth over 100million Naira

‘My heart is heavy, pray for me’ – Tonto Dikeh cries
Don’t let my miserable love story discourage you – Tonto Dikeh tells fans

She cautioned his friends not to have high expectations of him in terms of assistance.

Furthermore, she didn’t hesitate to include Ini Edo in her observations, claiming that the actress is also among the ranks of the “stingy folks.”

You Might Also Like

D banj arrested for alleged N-Power fraud worth over 100million Naira

‘My heart is heavy, pray for me’ – Tonto Dikeh cries

Don’t let my miserable love story discourage you – Tonto Dikeh tells fans

Share this Article
Previous Article ‘I have sex once every six months’ – Socialite claims
Next Article ‘Eii Ato’ resurfaces in Parliament
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

President pardons former Deputy Nat’l Security Coordinator due to ill-health
General Major 1
Bagbin refers GH¢187m ‘Kitchen Cabinet’ scandal to Finance Committee for investigation
General Major 1
‘Eii Ato’ resurfaces in Parliament
General Major 2
‘They are very stingy, never ask them for help’ – Tonto Dikeh calls out D’Banj and Ini Edo, fans react
Entertainment
Lost your password?