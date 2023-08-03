‘They are very stingy, never ask them for help’ – Tonto Dikeh calls out D’Banj and Ini Edo, fans react

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has fearlessly called out her colleagues, Ini Edo and D’banj, accusing them of being stingy celebrities.

In a recent Instagram post, Tonto Dikeh criticized D’banj, saying that he lacks generosity and is unhelpful.

She also mentioned that both D’banj and Ini Edo have a reputation for being stingy.

“‪@iambangalee is not a very helpful human. But like I always say to his friends don’t expect much. He doesn’t know how to GIVE!! For some reason, D’banj and Ini Edo are very stingy folks,” she said.

With this candid statement, Tonto Dikeh expressed her perception of D’banj’s lack of support and generosity.

She cautioned his friends not to have high expectations of him in terms of assistance.

Furthermore, she didn’t hesitate to include Ini Edo in her observations, claiming that the actress is also among the ranks of the “stingy folks.”