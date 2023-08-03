GFA elections set for September 27

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the GFA Statutes 2019 and the GFA Regulations on Elections 2019, the Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association wishes to announce for the attention of the football family and all stakeholders, the Guidelines and Roadmap for the 2023 GFA Elections.

Football governing body, FIFA, has received a copy of the GFA Elections Roadmap and Guidelines.

The 2023 GFA Elections shall be conducted in full compliance with the provisions of the GFA Statutes 2019 and the GFA Regulations on Elections 2019.