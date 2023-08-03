Entertainment

‘Having sexual intercourse on national TV is terrible’ – Big Brother housemate condemns

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

‘Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars’ housemate, Doyin David, has said that there is no justification for some housemates to have sexual intercourse on national TV.

During a conversation with her colleague, Soma, Doyin declared that she would sack herself from the house if she ever engages in such an act.

Expressing her disgust for such conduct, Doyin said anyone who can’t go weeks without sex has a problem.

“If you can’t control yourself for weeks without sex, that’s a problem. You should probably pay attention to it. Go to church, do something about it. because having sex on TV is crazy. You don’t even know what you want to be in the next five years.

“For me, there’s nothing that can justify it, if I ever do it, I’ll take a voluntary exit the next day because I’d never be able to live with myself.”

