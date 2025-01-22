Ho NDC office burnt over Mahama’s appointments

Some unidentified individuals, have vandalized and set ablaze the National Democratic Congress (NDC) office in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, in what is believed to be an expression of anger over President John Mahama’s ministerial appointments.

The blaze destroyed essential equipment, including computers, fans, photocopiers, and crucial documents.

The Ghana National Fire Service, responded promptly, managing to extinguish the fire and prevent further damage.

Preliminary reports suggest that, the attack may have been a reaction to President John Dramani Mahama’s recent ministerial appointments, which did not include a representative from Ho Central.

Such destruction used to be common in the Tamale metropolis, where NDC supporters used to vandalize properties and billboards over a seeming snub in appointments, especially ministerial.

This omission, has reportedly sparked discontent among some individuals.

President Mahama, has so far announced 42 ministerial and regional appointments since assuming office in January 2025, marking significant steps in assembling his administration.

While, the list showcases a diverse range of professionals and members of Parliament (MPs), one notable statistic stands out: only seven of these appointees are women, highlighting a persistent gender imbalance in Ghana’s political leadership.

The appointees are spread across various sectors, with portfolios ranging from Finance and Energy to Trade, Education, and Health.

The first batch of nominees, announced on January 9, 2025, included heavyweights such as Dr Cassiel Ato Forson for Finance and John Abdulai Jinapor for Energy and Green Transition.

However, no women were included in this initial list, raising early concerns about gender representation.

A week later, on January 16, 2025, President Mahama, introduced his second batch of nominees.

This announcement brought a notable shift, with three women—Agnes Naa Momo Lartey (Gender, Children, and Social Protection), Abla Dzifa Gomashie (Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts), and Emelia Arthur (Fisheries and Aquaculture)—being named to significant roles. Despite this progress, women still accounted for only a fraction of the total appointees.

The third batch, which took place yesterday, January 21, 2025, added another 16 names to the list, including key figures like Dr Edward Omane Boamah (Defence) and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Foreign Affairs).

However, the absence of new female nominees in this batch, further underscored the gender disparity in the appointments.

Among the 16 regional ministers-designate, just two women—Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey (Eastern Region) and Linda Ocloo (Greater Accra Region)—were named, bringing the total number of women appointees across all announcements to seven.

This modest representation calls for deeper conversations about gender inclusivity and equity in governance, even as the administration continues to prioritize competence and experience.

Below is the full list of 42 ministers nominated by President Mahama, so far:

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson (MP) – Finance

John Abdulai Jinapor (MP) – Energy and Green Transition

Dominic Akuritinga Ayine (MP) – Attorney-General and Minister of Justice

Kwame Governs Agbodza (MP) – Roads and Highways

Eric Opoku (MP) – Food and Agriculture

Agnes Naa Momo Lartey (MP) – Gender, Children and Social Protection

Abla Dzifa Gomashie (MP) – Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts

Emelia Arthur (MP) – Fisheries and Aquaculture

George Opare-Addo – Youth and Empowerment

Haruna Iddrisu (MP) – Education

Ahmed Ibrahim (MP) – Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs

Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare (MP) – Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah – Defence

Samuel Nartey George (MP) – Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (MP) – Lands and Natural Resources

Kofi Iddie Adams (MP) – Sports and Recreation

Abdul-Rashid H. Pelpuo (MP) – Labour, Jobs and Employment

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (MP) – Health

Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed (MP) – Environment, Science and Technology

Joseph Bukari Nikpe (MP) – Transport

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak (MP) – Interior

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP) – Foreign Affairs

Adjei Kenneth Gilbert – Works, Housing, and Water Resources

Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum (MP) – Minister of State in Charge of Special Initiatives

Felix Kwakye Ofosu (MP) – Government Communications

Issifu Seidu (MP) – Minister of State, Climate Change, and Sustainability

Regional Ministers

Puozuing Charles Lwanga – Upper West

Joseph Addae Akwaboa – Bono

Francis Owusu Antwi – Bono East

Wilbert Petty Brentum – Western North

Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere – Central

Joseph Nelson – Western

Ali Adolf John – Northern

John Kwadwo Gyapong – Oti

James Gunu – Volta

Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey – Eastern

Ibrahim Tia – North East

Dr. Frank Amoakohene – Ashanti

Akamugri Donatus Atanga – Upper East

Charity Gardiner – Ahafo

Salisu Be-Awuribe – Savannah

Linda Ocloo (MP) – Greater Accra