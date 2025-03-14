Gloria Guevara’s candidacy for UN Tourism Secretary-General gains further widespread support after ITB Berlin

Gloria Guevara’s campaign for Secretary General of the UN Tourism Council, has gained significant recognition, following a series of high-level meetings at ITB Berlin with tourism ministers, industry leaders, and key stakeholders from across the globe.

Throughout the event, Guevara engaged in discussions with over 15 tourism ministers and representatives from a broad spectrum of member states, reinforcing her commitment to driving a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive future for global tourism. With the backing of over 200 tourism leaders, including ministers and business executives, her vision for the industry continues to attract widespread support.

“ITB Berlin has been an exceptional platform to share my vision for the future of global tourism. The discussions I have had with ministers and industry leaders have reinforced the need for strong, collaborative leadership to drive sustainable growth, innovation, and resilience. Tourism is a force for good, and together, we must ensure it delivers economic prosperity while safeguarding our environment and communities,” said Gloria Guevara.

During her meetings, Guevara emphasized her core policy priorities, which include fostering greater public-private sector collaboration, accelerating the adoption of sustainable tourism practices, and leveraging digital transformation to create a more resilient industry. She also highlighted the importance of ensuring tourism plays a key role in advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in areas such as job creation, environmental protection, and cultural preservation.

ITB Berlin, recognized as the world’s leading travel trade show, provided the ideal backdrop for Guevara’s campaign, with thousands of industry professionals gathering to shape the future of travel and tourism. Her engagements at the event further demonstrated the strong appetite for forward-thinking leadership to navigate the evolving challenges and opportunities within the sector.

In a timely development, ITB has announced the launch of ITB Americas, with the inaugural event set to take place in Mexico in 2026. Guevara expressed her appreciation for this initiative, stating, “I commend the Mexican government for its forward-thinking approach to tourism and its commitment to investing in this dynamic sector. Hosting ITB Americas is a testament to Mexico’s vision and leadership in the global travel industry.”

As the campaign progresses, Guevara remains committed to working closely with governments, businesses, international academia and organizations worldwide to implement a clear and actionable roadmap for the future of global tourism.

