Access Bank wins Best Retail Bank & Best Digital Bank in West Africa

Access Bank, has been named ‘Best Bank in Retail Banking (West Africa)’ at the prestigious 15th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit – West Africa.

 The bank was also awarded the Best Digital Bank (West Africa). The awards recognize the bank’s commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric financial solutions across the region.

The awards, presented by the organizers of the Africa Bank 4.0 Summit on Thursday, February 27, 2025, highlight Access Bank’s leadership in digital transformation, financial inclusion, and retail banking excellence.

The bank, has consistently leveraged cutting-edge technology, data-driven insights, and a robust customer engagement strategy to meet the evolving needs of individuals and businesses.

Speaking on behalf of Access Bank Group, Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) PLC, expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to redefining the future of retail banking in West Africa region.

The award highlights Access Bank’s continued leadership in shaping the future of banking and reinforcing financial inclusion.

As the bank celebrates this achievement, it remains focused on driving innovation, expanding its retail banking footprint, and delivering exceptional value to customers across Africa.

Access Bank is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, committed to delivering world-class banking services across multiple markets. Access Bank presently operates through more than 700 branches and service outlets in 23 countries, including the UAE, UK, and France, and three representative offices in China, India, and Lebanon.

