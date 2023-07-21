By Paul Mamattah.

The Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Dr Kyeremeh Atuahene, has expressed concern that the country stands the risk of not achieving the HIV-AIDS target by 2030 due to inadequate investment in the proven strategies.

He expressed concerns over the fact that, although many African countries had achieved the 2025 target of 95-95-95, Ghana is yet to even achieve the 95-95-95 targets by the end of 2025.

Ghana has an objective to reach the 95-95-95 fast track targets by 2025 and ultimately the SDG 3 specific target 3.3 which calls for an end to the epidemic of AIDS by 2030.

The aim is to diagnose 95 per cent of all HIV positive individuals, provide antiretroviral therapy (ART) for 95 per cent of those diagnosed, and achieve viral suppression for 95 per cent of those treated by 2030.

He said at the launch of HIV Self-Testing in Accra. The HIV Self-Testing is one of the newest innovations in the range of strategies aimed at encouraging persons to know their HIV status.

The content of a report by the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) which was made available at the event indicated that more than 350,000 people in Ghana are living with HIV, while only 71percent of those living with HIV are aware of their status, leaving a significant portion undiagnosed and potentially spreading the virus unknowingly.

The remaining 29percent, who are unaware of their HIV positive status pose a major public health concern for the country, despite global efforts and progress made in raising awareness and implementing preventive measures.

Giving an overview of the HIV/AIDS situation in Ghana, Dr Atuahene reminded Ghanaians that HIV is still a major health threat in Ghana as the Commission continues to record high numbers of new HIV infections averaging almost 16,400 every year.

He explained that the number of new infections that occurred in the year 2022 indicates that about 46 people become infected each single day in the country adding that it is crucial to address these new infections towards ending the AIDS epidemic.

Dr Atuahene noted that the high numbers of new HIV infections in Ghana pose a significant threat to the economy of Ghana as HIV disproportionately affects the most economically active population aged between 15 to 49 years.

He added that it is also a major threat to their efforts at ending the AIDS epidemics and achieving Universal Health Coverage despite achievements in prevention, treatment and care, the high number of new infections hampers the progress the Commission has made.

Dr Atuahene therefore appealed to Ghanaians to support the HIV response without which the gains made will be reversed and the lives of PLHIV will be in peril.

The launch was graced by important stakeholders including, Members of Parliament, traditional leaders, religious leaders, development partners, Civil Society Organisations.

It also seeks to boost HIV Testing Services coverage by improving case finding and reaching under-served populations who may otherwise not be reached by traditional approaches.

It was coordinated by the National Planning Committee of the HIV Self-Testing under the auspices of the Ghana Health Service, Ghana HIV and AIDS Network (GHANET) and the Global Fund.

Two organisations, SH:24, a UK-based online Sexual and Reproductive Health Service organisation and GHANET, were commissioned by the Ghana Health Service through the National AIDS Control Programme to undertake a pilot of HIVST in the country.

Launching the HIV Self-Testing, the Minister for Health, Kweku Agyeman-Manu, stressed that to bridge the gap in the testing coverage among hard-to-reach populations, Ghana adopted HIV self-testing (HIVST) in its Consolidated Guidelines for HIV care.

He noted that the HIVST is one of the newest innovations in the range of strategies aimed at encouraging persons to know their HIV status.

Mr Agyeman-Manu, pointed out that currently, the HIV Testing Coverage is 1,971,381, out of a target of 1,900,620 were tested for HIV in 2022, representing 104percent target coverage, a marginal rise from the 103percent achieved in 2021 (NACP, 2022).

He stated that lack of knowledge hinders the ability to provide timely treatment, support, and care to those who need it most adding the availability of HIV Testing Kits addresses this critical gap in our healthcare system.

Mr Agyeman-Manu, further said testing is the foundation upon which the entire response to HIV/AIDS is built which is the gateway to prevention, treatment, care, and support services saying; when individuals know their status, they can make informed decisions about their health and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their partners.

The Minister emphasized that it is through increased testing that the state can effectively identify new infections and link individuals to the comprehensive care they require stressing that this will ensure that every Ghanaian, regardless of their socio-economic status, can access confidential and accurate testing services.

He added that by doing so, it will strengthen our collective efforts to curb the spread of HIV and reduce the stigma surrounding the virus in the country.

Mr.Agyeman-Manu indicated that the Ministry of Health in consultation with its relevant stakeholders has also developed a National HIV and AIDS and STI Policy that provides the framework for the development of HIV, AIDS, and STI policies and programmes to create a favourable environment for all aspects of HIV, AIDS and STI prevention, care, and support.

He added that this programme aims to expand access to crucial HIV testing services, thereby increasing early detection, reducing stigma, ensuring timely intervention and treatment for those in need and therefore urged Ghanaians to take advantage of this opportunity and get tested.

The Minister also encouraged Ghanaians to work hand in hand with the Ministry of Health and its partners to reduce the number of new infections, ensure access to treatment for all who need it, and ultimately strive towards an HIV-free generation.

In a related development, the Lead Coordinator of the Ghana and AIDS Network, Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, explained that the “HIVST is similar to how a malaria or pregnancy test can be done at home and the results known within minutes. With oral HIVST (for instance using OraQuick), it involves the swabbing of the upper and lower gums with an oral swab test stick and dipping the stick in a test tube solution and waiting for 20 minutes to read the results.”

During its trial stages, Mr Ortsin explained that “the SH:24 used a virtual platform and courier service to distribute the HIVST kits in Accra, mainly, whereas GHANET undertook community-based distribution in 50 districts across the country. Preliminary results from the pilot show that, contrary to initial concerns, HIVST is seen by many Ghanaians as a very convenient way of testing to know one’s status”.

Already, some countries in Sub-Saharan Africa including South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Nigeria, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroun, among others, have rolled out HIVST initiatives.