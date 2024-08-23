Get ready for “This Is Ghana 2024”: The ultimate hub for young entrepreneurs!

Are you a budding entrepreneur, an innovative thinker, or simply passionate about everything made in Ghana? Then mark your calendars for the biggest, boldest, and most exciting event of the year—”This Is Ghana 2024″

Organized by Channel One TV and Citi FM, this year’s trade exhibition is set to take place at the Forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly on 31st August and 1st September 2024. As the fifth edition of this highly anticipated event, “This Is Ghana 2024” promises to be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before.

What’s in Store?

Imagine two days packed with creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship all under one roof. From fresh tech startups and fashion-forward designs to groundbreaking local foods and eco-friendly products, “This Is Ghana 2024” is your one-stop shop for everything proudly Ghanaian.

If you’ve got an eye for quality and a heart for supporting local businesses, this event is your playground. It’s where tradition meets innovation, where young talent shines, and where future industry leaders are born.

Why You Can’t Miss This!

Whether you’re already an entrepreneur or dreaming of starting your own business, “This Is Ghana 2024” is the perfect platform to get inspired. Connect with like-minded individuals, network with industry experts, and discover the latest trends in Ghanaian innovation.

Here’s why you need to be there:

– Discover fresh ideas: Get up close and personal with the trailblazers behind Ghana’s booming SME sector.

– Learn from the best: Engage in insightful conversations and workshops that could give you the push you need to kick start your own venture.

– Support Local: This is your chance to show some love to the hardworking Ghanaian entrepreneurs who are driving change.

– Experience the vibe: With live music, food stalls, and a vibrant atmosphere, it’s not just an exhibition—it’s a celebration of Ghanaian culture and creativity!

A Launchpad for Young Innovators

“This Is Ghana 2024” isn’t just an event; it’s a movement. Over the past five years, this platform has helped countless young entrepreneurs turn their ideas into thriving businesses. It’s where potential meets opportunity, where passion meets purpose. If you’ve ever wanted to take the plunge into entrepreneurship, this is where your journey could begin.

Don’t let this chance slip away. Be part of the generation that’s reshaping Ghana’s future. The countdown is on—let’s make history together at “This Is Ghana 2024”!

– Dates: 31st August & 1st September 2024

– Location: Forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly

Stay tuned to Channel One TV and Citi FM for more updates or call our Events Desk on 0205973973.