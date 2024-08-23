Amb. Oloye Oyeyemisola Fatuyi installed as development chief of Sakumono

By Paul Mamattah

A well-respected businessman and entrepreneur, Amb. Oloye Oyeyemisola Fatuyi FIIM, JP., has been enstooled as the Noryaa Mantse (Development Chief) of the Sakumono Divisional Council under the Nugua Stool.

This pivotal ceremony took place on August 16, 2024, in Nungua, a lively suburb of Accra, witnessed by family, friends, and esteemed guests.

Now carrying the stool name Nii Sakumono Okpelente I, the newly inaugurated Chief was tasked with mobilizing community efforts to enhance the area through the provision of essential social amenities.

Dignitaries, family members, and community members gathered at a vibrant durbar to celebrate Nii Sakumono Okpelente I, ascent to leadership, where he underwent the traditional rites of enstoolment and took an oath of allegiance overseen by the Chief of Sakumono, Nii Angenu Alabi Gbene III, alongside council elders.

In his inaugural address, Nii Sakumono Okpelente I, expressed his commitment to fostering collaboration among various stakeholders, including community leaders, the District Assembly, religious heads, youth organizations, businesses, NGOs, and market traders.

He called on all sectors of the community to unite in their efforts to revitalize and develop Sakumono.

“Together, we will build a better and glorious Sakumono, returning our community to its former vibrancy,” he stated, urging residents to support initiatives that would promote unity and development in the region.

Highlighting the abundant resources of Sakumono, the Noyaa Mantse emphasized its potential as a hub for eco-tourism, industrialization, and fish farming.

Nii Sakumono Okpelente I, pledged to introduce various skill acquisition programs aimed at empowering the youth and women to become self-reliant and contribute effectively to the local economy.

In his remarks, the Chief of Sakumono, Nii Angenu Alabi Gbene III, underlined the crucial role of the Development Chief in enhancing community welfare and safeguarding the interests of the traditional authority.

He expressed confidence that Nii Sakumono Okpelente I, would embody the spirit of unity and ensure that all community members would have an opportunity to thrive.

The colourful installation ceremony was enriched by the presence of community dignitaries, Queen mothers, business leaders, professionals from various sectors, international diasporan organizations from Nigeria and the U.S., and traditional dance groups. Their presence underscored the collective commitment to shaping a prosperous future for Sakumono.

With the community rallying around its new leader, there is a shared optimism that together, they will cultivate a rejuvenated Sakumono that reflects its rich heritage and bright future.