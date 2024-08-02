Gaskia TV hosts inaugural Gargajia Awards

Gaskia TV, in collaboration with various media organizations and institutions, over the weekend, hosted the first-ever Gargajia Awards ceremony at the National Mosque in Kawokudi, Greater Accra Region.

The event, held on July 27, 2024, was chaired by Wuro Yahya Sandu Kinko, the Tem Kotokoli Chief of the diaspora, who also serves as the Tem Kotokoli Chief of California, USA.

The ceremony attracted numerous esteemed chiefs and prominent members of society, all gathered to celebrate the vital roles played by chieftaincy institutions in preserving the cultural heritage of Ghana’s minority tribes.

The Gargajia Awards aim to recognize and honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the development and preservation of cultural practices and traditions among minority communities in Ghana.

Among the honorees were; Nana Aliya Isso-Nyina Cha-Atakora the 1st, National President of the Tem Divisional Council Queen Mothers of Ghana, and her Deputy, Hajia Sakina Toovonun Chor-Nyani, the Queen Mother of the Tem Kotokoli in the Western Region.

Both women received awards in recognition of their exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to advancing the interests of the Tem people and their culture.

Through their tireless efforts, Nana Aliya and Hajia Sakina, have inspired young women within the Tem Kotokoli fraternity and beyond, showcasing remarkable commitment to excellence that has made a lasting impact on their community.

The awards celebrated their achievements and acknowledged their unwavering passion for cultural preservation and empowerment.

In a statement during the ceremony, the organizers expressed their congratulations, stating, “We wish to congratulate Nana Aliya Isso-Nyina Cha-Atakora the 1st and Hajia Sakina Toovonun Chor-Nyani for making the Tem Kotokoli people proud.”

The event concluded with calls for unity and resilience within the community, as participants echoed, “Long Live the Tem Divisional Council, Long Live our Queen Mothers, Long Live Tem Kotokoli.”

The Gargajia Awards are expected to become an annual event, further highlighting the contributions of chieftaincy institutions in Ghana’s diverse cultural landscape.