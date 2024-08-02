Prof. Opoku Agyeman urges companies to prepare for 24-hour economy

In the quest to reverse the economic downturn that has engulfed the country, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Running Mate to John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged manufacturing companies and traders to prepare for the 24-hour economy envisioned by the next NDC government.

According to her, the 24-hour economy policy is a key component of the agenda by the NDC to rescue and reset the country from the effects of economic mismanagement by the present government.

While, providing benefits to companies in the form of tax waivers, reduced tariff rates and increased productivity, the job shift system will create more employment and financial dependence for workers and households, she explained.

Speaking at a durbar of Chiefs at Denkyira Bibianiha in the Upper Denkyira East constituency of the Central Region today at the start of her regional campaign tour, Prof Opoku-Agyemang urged all organisations to actively take part in the incoming national 24-hour economy.

Her remarks on the 24-hour economy was in response to concerns raised by the chief of Denkyira Bibianiha, Nana Appiah Kubi, about the high rate of joblessness and poverty in the area, which has created a hopeless situation for the youth in the area.

“The NDC will restore hope and rebuild the economy to meet the aspirations of the Ghanaians,” she said.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, who had interacted with traders at the market in the town, noted that it is the duty of government to provide the needed support, including credit, to enable small scale enterprises to grow.

In addition, she said it was the duty of government to provide the necessary infrastructure that will facilitate the rapid development of areas such as Dunkwa and Denkyira.

She reminded the Chiefs that all the major infrastructure projects such as roads, health centres and schools were provided under the previous NDC governments, and therefore urged them vote massively for the NDC to continue it’s good works in the area.

“We have done it before, and you can trust us to do it again for you,’ she said.