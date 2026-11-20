The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) says it has released funds to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) for the acquisition of 10 sniffer dogs as part of renewed efforts to strengthen narcotics detection, tighten security and address potential insider threats at the country’s airports.

The specially trained dogs, expected to be imported from Europe, will be deployed to support drug detection operations at airport terminals, complementing existing screening equipment and other security measures designed to prevent the movement of illicit drugs through Ghana’s aviation facilities.

The Managing Director of GACL, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, disclosed the development on Thursday, 19 November 2026, when she appeared before Parliament’s Public Administration and State Interests Committee to answer questions about the company’s operations and security arrangements.

According to her, the payment to NACOC was made earlier in the week, demonstrating GACL’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with relevant security agencies to address vulnerabilities in the country’s airport security system.

“We’ve just this week made a payment to the Narcotics Control Commission for 10 sniffer dogs to be imported, I believe, from Europe, to help with making sure that we are sealing these gaps that exist in our airports and also insider threats,” she told the parliamentary committee.

Ms Opare explained that although modern screening equipment remained essential to airport security, the effectiveness of such technology depended considerably on the integrity, vigilance and professionalism of the personnel responsible for operating it.

She warned that even the most sophisticated scanning equipment could be rendered ineffective if the individuals operating it were compromised, raising concerns about potential insider involvement in activities that could undermine airport security.

“If you have a scanner which is efficient and there is a person who is operating the scanner who is compromised, then that’s also a gap,” she cautioned.

Her remarks highlighted the importance of addressing human vulnerabilities alongside technological deficiencies in efforts to prevent drug trafficking and other security breaches at Ghana’s international airports.

The GACL Managing Director indicated that the acquisition of the sniffer dogs formed part of a broader security improvement programme being undertaken in collaboration with NACOC and national security agencies.

She said the company was working closely with the relevant institutions to strengthen security arrangements at airport terminals, improve operational coordination and ensure that potential loopholes were identified and addressed.

Beyond the procurement of the detection dogs, Ms Opare disclosed that GACL was continuing training programmes for its personnel to improve their ability to recognize, report and respond to insider threats.

The training, she explained, was intended to strengthen staff awareness of security risks and reinforce the importance of maintaining professional standards in sensitive airport operations.

“It’s a work in progress,” she acknowledged, indicating that efforts to improve security would remain continuous.

The introduction of specially trained narcotics-detection dogs is expected to provide an additional layer of security by supporting existing screening procedures and enhancing security personnel’s capacity to identify suspected illicit substances.

Sniffer dogs are widely used in aviation security operations to detect concealed narcotics in luggage, cargo and other items passing through airport facilities.

Their deployment can complement electronic screening systems, particularly in situations where additional physical inspection is required.

The latest intervention also underscores the growing importance of cooperation between airport management, narcotics enforcement institutions and national security agencies in safeguarding Ghana’s aviation facilities against exploitation by drug trafficking networks.

However, Ms Opare did not provide a specific date for the dogs’ arrival or indicate when they would become operational at the country’s airports.

The disclosure comes amid heightened public attention to narcotics trafficking and security arrangements at Ghana’s ports and airports, following recent drug seizures and investigations involving international trafficking networks.

For GACL, the latest investment represents an attempt to strengthen both the technological and human dimensions of airport security, while reducing the risks associated with compromised personnel and weaknesses in existing screening arrangements