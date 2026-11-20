The growing influence of money in the internal elections of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has attracted another strong condemnation from within the party, with the Chairman of its Volta Regional Parliamentary Caucus, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, declaring that Ghana’s democracy is gradually being auctioned to the highest bidder.

The Ho West Member of Parliament (MP), who also chairs Parliament’s Open Government Partnership, has expressed grave concern about what he describes as the excessive use of money during the NDC’s recent regional executive elections, warning that the practice threatens the credibility of the country’s democratic system.

His criticism comes barely days after the Minister for Roads and Highways and MP for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, openly condemned alleged vote-buying during the party’s regional elections, declaring that the conduct he witnessed was a betrayal of the political principles and traditions established by the NDC’s founder, former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The two prominent MPs from the Volta Region have raised questions about the growing phenomenon known as “moneycracy”, a political system in which wealth and financial influence increasingly determine electoral outcomes rather than candidates’ competence, credibility, popularity and leadership qualities.

The Herald’s investigations into the election of Godfred Apasinaba Wumbei, alias “Yellowman”, as Northern Regional Chairman of the governing NDC, uncovered details of an intense struggle for political influence between two powerful personalities in the region. Ultimately, money decided the outcome.

At the centre of the contest were the Minister for Education and Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, and Tamale-based businessman and contractor Alhaji Hussein Yusshuw, popularly known as Alhaji Fuzak, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fuzak Company Limited, an indigenous Ghanaian construction, building and civil engineering company.

The contest pitted Yellowman, reportedly backed by Alhaji Fuzak, against Alhaji Tanko Maida, identified by sources as Haruna Iddrisu’s preferred candidate.

The election outcome has been overshadowed by allegations of unprecedented financial inducements, including the distribution of 18 brand-new four-wheel-drive pick-up vehicles, 72 motorcycles and substantial amounts of cash to constituency executives and delegates.

The concerns of the two MPs have brought renewed attention to the influence of money in the NDC’s internal electoral processes, particularly as the governing party prepares for its national executive elections, scheduled for December 19, 2026, with some candidates for national chairman already said to be splashing money.

Speaking during an engagement with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Mr Bedzrah said his experience during the recent NDC regional elections in the Volta Region had left him deeply troubled about the direction of Ghana’s democratic development.

According to him, the growing use of financial inducements in political contests raises fundamental questions about whether principled individuals who lack substantial financial resources can continue to participate meaningfully in the country’s democratic process.

He suggested that the disturbing trend was gradually transforming elections into contests of financial strength, rather than opportunities for delegates and voters to assess the competence and suitability of candidates seeking leadership positions.

“Coming this morning from our regional election in the Volta Region has taught me a lesson, and I ask myself whether good men will continue to be part of Ghana’s democracy or democratic process because what I have seen is that our democracy is for sale irrespective of which political party you belong to,” he lamented.

The MP maintained that the problem transcended political party boundaries, describing the commercialization of elections as a national democratic challenge requiring urgent attention.

“Our democratic journey is for sale. As I said, we are now selling our democracy in Ghana. Whether you like it or not, that is the truth,” he declared.

Mr Bedzrah stressed that Ghana could not continue to pride itself on its democratic credentials while allowing financial inducements and other forms of undue influence to determine who occupies positions of political leadership.

“We must strive to build a democracy in which citizens exercise their electoral choices freely without financial inducement or undue influence,” he added.

His remarks reflect growing unease among some leading members of the governing party over the increasing monetisation of internal elections and the implications for political accountability, party discipline and democratic participation.

The concerns also raise questions about whether individuals with the requisite competence, integrity and commitment to public service, but without substantial financial backing, can compete fairly against wealthy aspirants.

Political observers have long warned that the commercialisation of elections could encourage corruption, as candidates who spend heavily to secure political positions may subsequently seek opportunities to recover their investments.

Although Mr Bedzrah did not publicly identify individuals responsible for the alleged financial inducements, his comments constitute a strong indictment of the influence of money in the party’s recent electoral contests.

His intervention follows an equally forceful criticism by Mr Agbodza, who expressed disappointment over developments surrounding the NDC’s regional executive elections held on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Addressing delegates at the party’s Volta Regional conference, the Roads and Highways Minister questioned whether the conduct witnessed during the elections reflected the ideals upon which the NDC was founded.

Mr Agbodza, who has represented the Adaklu Constituency in Parliament for several years, insisted that he had never resorted to financial inducements to secure political support during internal party elections.

“I have never paid a cedi to anybody in Adaklu,” he declared, referring to his experiences during previous branch and constituency elections.

The minister disclosed that although he had witnessed questionable electoral practices in the past, developments surrounding the latest regional elections were particularly disturbing.

“Yesterday, I saw things that I actually thought it was NPP people doing it,” he remarked, drawing attention to conduct he considered inconsistent with the NDC’s political traditions.

He warned that party members who were celebrating victories secured through questionable electoral practices might eventually regret the consequences of allowing money to dominate internal political contests.

“Today, you may be happy about it,” he cautioned.

In one of his strongest statements, Mr Agbodza invoked the legacy of former President Rawlings, whose political philosophy and leadership shaped the formation and early development of the NDC.

“I am saying what I saw yesterday across the region, across the country. This is not the Rawlings party,” he declared.

“Let’s reflect on it, and let’s make amendments.”

His remarks amounted to a direct challenge to party members to examine whether the NDC was drifting away from the principles of probity, accountability and social justice traditionally associated with its founder.

Mr Agbodza maintained that he would not remain silent over developments capable of damaging the party’s image, even if speaking against such practices made him unpopular among some colleagues.

He urged party members and executives to confront the problem of vote-buying and introduce corrective measures to restore confidence in the party’s internal democratic processes.

The latest criticisms from the two Volta Region MPs have added to earlier concerns expressed by the NDC’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who has called for police investigations into allegations of vote-buying during the party’s internal elections.

Mr Asiedu Nketia has urged law enforcement agencies to investigate such allegations and take appropriate action against individuals found to have engaged in electoral misconduct.

His position suggests that concerns over financial inducements are no longer confined to disappointed aspirants and ordinary party supporters but have reached the highest levels of the NDC’s leadership.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of intense competition during the November 14 regional executive elections, which produced significant political upsets in several parts of the country.

Some long-serving regional chairmen lost their positions, while others retained their seats following fiercely contested elections characterised by intense campaigning and competition for delegates’ support.

In the Central Region, the electoral process has generated controversy, with incumbent Regional Chairman Richard Asiedu rejecting the declared outcome and threatening legal action.

The disputes have further heightened concerns about the management of internal party elections and the need to strengthen mechanisms for resolving electoral grievances.

For the NDC, which returned to government following the 2024 general election, the growing public criticism from its own MPs and senior officials presents a challenge to the party’s efforts to maintain internal cohesion and public confidence.

The concerns expressed by Mr Bedzrah and Mr Agbodza also place the spotlight on the party’s forthcoming national executive elections, where competition for leadership positions is expected to intensify.