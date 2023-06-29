Former boyfriend of Yvonne Nelson, Iyanya hints at music to share his side of the story

Following the release of Sarkodie’s response track, “Try Me,” in reaction to Yvonne Nelson‘s emotional memoir, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” Nigerian singer Iyanya has decided to open up and share his side of the story.

Yvonne Nelson’s memoir detailed a heartbreaking account of infidelity involving Iyanya and popular actress Tonto Dikeh, shedding light on their past relationship.

In her memoir, the actress disclosed the painful experience of infidelity in her relationship with Iyanya, who had even gone as far as getting a tattoo of her initials on his wrist.

Prior to the cheating rumors and subsequent breakup, the couple had a seemingly decent relationship.

After the release of Yvonne Nelson’s book, Iyanya, through social media, hinted at addressing the allegations of infidelity.

He expressed surprise at Yvonne’s claims and promised to share his side of the story.

In a social media post, Iyanya stated, “So Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh? Oh wow. I’ll respond to this later. I no go write book, but… For now, make I go watch my new video Director just send me now. Love & Trust Ft Joeboy 🎵.”

Despite his promise to address the allegations, Iyanya went mute until Sarkodie, who is also mentioned in Yvonne Nelson’s memoir, responded with his track.

Sarkodie’s song, “Try Me,” has faced criticism from certain quarters for its derogatory and chauvinistic jabs against Yvonne Nelson.

“I never thought I was going on this wave, cause I was ready to take a couple of things to my grave. First of all, let me clap for you baby you are brave but you can’t pick and choose what to say pls behave, nobody sent you so Ohemaa if you want to talk, you have to tell the world every ngga that you fcked” Sarkodie said in the first lines of his song.

With the controversy surrounding Sarkodie’s response track, Iyanya finally found his voice and took to Twitter to hint at a possible soundtrack as a response.

He tweeted, “Y’all waiting for my side of the story? If I talk now, I’ll be accused of kissing and telling, slut shaming, etc. But something’s gotta give, so wait for it.”

The cryptic tweet also sparked reactions among fans and social media users who shared varied opinions about his decision.

A fan posted, “You better speak now or hold your peace. Its not necessary. Think about it cos Yvonne Nelson was once your love. Think twice sir”

While another wrote, “There’s no need” and another said, “A song to revive your music career 🤠”