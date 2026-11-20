By Abigail Arthur

Flokefama Company Limited has moved up 22 places to rank 27th in the 22nd edition of the Ghana Club 100 Awards, recognising the company’s growth in Ghana’s healthcare sector.

The medical equipment and healthcare solutions provider improved on its 49th-place ranking at the previous edition, reflecting its growth in business performance.

The Ghana Club 100, organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA), ranks leading companies using audited financial results covering three years. The assessment considers company size, profitability, growth and corporate governance.

Established in 2008, Flokefama supplies, installs and maintains medical equipment for hospitals and healthcare facilities. Its products include MRI and CT scanners, laboratory equipment, ventilators, haematology analysers and neonatal incubators.

The company, led by Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Kenney, serves major health facilities including Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

It has also undertaken projects to support healthcare delivery, including the renovation of the Laboratory Department at Kpone Hospital, which was completed and handed over earlier this year to improve diagnostic services.

Flokefama’s work has also attracted international attention, with the company featured in Forbes Africa for its contribution to healthcare accessibility and clinical standards.

The latest ranking marks a significant improvement for the Ghanaian-owned company as it expands its operations and services in the healthcare industry.