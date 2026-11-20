A Ghanaian national has been arrested in Kuwait for allegedly selling abortion pills in Mahboula, with security operatives recovering five strips of the medication from his possession.

The arrest followed intelligence received by the Sabahiyah Investigation Office, under the Ahmadi Governorate Investigation Department, about the suspect’s alleged involvement in the illegal distribution and sale of pharmaceutical products.

According to information released by Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior on Thursday, November 19, security personnel launched investigations and conducted surveillance on the suspect before moving in to arrest him.

The operation was carried out by the Criminal Security Sector through the General Department of Criminal Investigation and led to his arrest in Mahboula.

Detectives reportedly retrieved five strips of abortion pills from the suspect, who allegedly told investigators he was selling each strip for KD150, equivalent to approximately GHC5,674.

The suspect reportedly admitted to selling the medication during interrogation and provided information about how the pills were sourced and distributed.

He allegedly told security officials that an unidentified individual supplied him with instructions on where to collect the medication for onward distribution and sale.

According to his account, the individual communicated with him through a telephone number registered in Ghana and directed him to specific locations to retrieve the products.

Kuwaiti authorities have not disclosed the identity of the alleged supplier, and it remains unclear whether other individuals are being investigated in connection with the suspected operation.