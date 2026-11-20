The Centre for Economic Research and Policy Analysis (CERPA) has welcomed Ghana’s 2027 Budget as a shift from macroeconomic stabilisation towards productive investment, industrialisation and job creation, but says cost-of-living relief, employment targets and accountability measures must be strengthened to ensure the policy delivers tangible improvements in living standards.

In a review titled “Ghana’s 2027 Budget Statement and Economic Policy: A CERPA Review,” the Centre said the Budget sets the right direction but has gaps in addressing the cost of living, affordable business financing, measurable job creation and implementation oversight.

The review, released in Accra on Friday, November 20, 2026, assessed the Budget against findings from CERPA’s pre-budget survey of 318 respondents, which identified job creation and the cost of living as the leading public priorities, accounting for 39.9% and 34.3% of responses respectively.

Of the 14 public expectations measured, CERPA said the Budget addresses nine, addresses three with caveats, and partially addresses two — the cost of living and affordable credit.

The Centre highlighted the US$10 billion New Economy Programme covering 2027 to 2030, with GH¢30 billion allocated for 2027, the GH¢2 billion allocation for youth employment and skills, continued infrastructure investment through the Big Push, the decision not to introduce new taxes, and public financial management reforms, including the establishment of the Value for Money Office.

However, CERPA said the Budget does not provide a comprehensive annual employment target to measure the number of sustainable jobs expected to be created, while offering limited direct relief for transport, fuel, food and electricity costs.

It also said the Budget lacks sufficient details on eligibility requirements, lending rates and timelines for financing support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The Centre further warned that planned domestic borrowing of GH¢85 billion could crowd out credit to businesses, while the absence of a comprehensive public reporting framework for tracking expenditure and outcomes could weaken accountability for implementation.

CERPA also pointed to Ghana’s continued exposure to fluctuations in commodity prices as a risk to the economy.

The review identified inconsistencies in figures presented in different sections of the Budget, including allocations to the New Economy Programme and the Big Push, capital expenditure and international reserves.

It cited the energy pillar of the New Economy Programme as an example, noting that the Minister’s Budget speech puts the allocation at US$2.2 billion, while the published Budget Statement lists US$2 billion.

Although the Centre said the discrepancies do not necessarily undermine the overall direction of the Budget, it warned that they weaken its clarity, transparency and credibility.

To address the gaps, CERPA recommended that the Government publish annual job creation targets for the New Economy Programme and introduce targeted measures to reduce food, transport, fuel and electricity costs.

It also called for clear financing arrangements for SME support programmes, including the Women’s Development Bank, and urged the Government to manage domestic borrowing in a way that protects private-sector access to credit.

The Centre further recommended quarterly public reports on expenditure, jobs created and outcomes under flagship initiatives, alongside a technical clarification from the Ministry of Finance on the conflicting Budget figures.

CERPA also called for the Buy Ghana initiative to be linked to measurable targets and for independent monitoring of major Budget interventions.

Commenting on the review, the Centre said Ghana had made considerable progress towards macroeconomic stability, adding that the priority for 2027 should be to translate that stability into productive opportunities and shared prosperity.

It said the Budget should be judged not by the size of allocations or the number of programmes announced, but by whether the commitments deliver sustainable jobs, affordable living costs, stronger domestic industries and improved household welfare.

The full review is available HERE.

About CERPA



The Centre for Economic Research and Policy Analysis (CERPA) is an independent, non-partisan economic policy think tank dedicated to advancing evidence-based policymaking through research, credible data analysis, and practical policy recommendations. CERPA works to strengthen economic decision-making and contribute to informed public discourse on Ghana’s development priorities.