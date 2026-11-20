Road contractors in Ghana will be required to undergo continuous professional development (CPD) training before renewing their certification under a proposed framework to improve the quality of road construction.

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, said contractors seeking certification renewal would have to demonstrate that their key technical personnel had completed relevant professional development training within the preceding 12 months.

Speaking at the launch of the Future-Ready Skills for Road Construction (FRSFRC) Project, Mr Agbodza said the Ministry was working with the Ghana Institution of Engineering, the German development agency GIZ and relevant training institutions to develop the certification framework.

He said the proposed requirement was to ensure contractors maintained the technical expertise and professional standards needed to deliver quality road infrastructure.

Mr Agbodza said the initiative would extend beyond training equipment operators to cover the broader technical skills required across the road construction value chain.

He questioned why contractors handling road projects involving billions of cedis in public funds should not be subjected to continuous professional development requirements, similar to other professional disciplines.

The Minister said improving the competence of personnel involved in road construction was necessary to address concerns about road quality and ensure value for money for taxpayers.

He also argued that road failures should not always be attributed to poor materials or the timing of construction, noting that the skills and competence of those executing the projects were equally important.

The proposed framework is expected to make professional development a condition for contractors seeking to renew their certification.