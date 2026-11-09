Flokefama renovates, hands over laboratory department at Kpone Hospital

By Abigail Arthur

Medical equipment solutions company, Flokefama Company Limited has renovated and handed over the Laboratory Department of Kpone Hospital in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and improve diagnostic services.

The renovation is expected to enhance the hospital’s diagnostic capacity and support timely clinical decisions and quality patient care.

Chief Executive Officer of Flokefama, Emmanuel Kenney says the intervention reflected the company’s commitment to supporting healthcare delivery and giving back to communities.

“At FLOKEFAMA giving back is not just a gesture—it is a core responsibility,” he said.

He noted that access to accurate and reliable diagnostic services was essential to quality healthcare and remained central to the company’s commitment to supporting efforts to save lives in Ghana.

Mr Kenney expressed confidence that the renovated facility would improve the hospital’s laboratory services and serve the municipality for years to come.

The ceremony was attended by the Acting Greater Accra Regional Director of Health Services of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Robert Amesiya, and the Municipal Chief Executive for Kpone-Katamanso, Samuel Tetteh Kwashie Morton.

Management and staff of Kpone Hospital, community leaders and other stakeholders were also present.

Flokefama expressed appreciation to the health authorities, municipal assembly, hospital management and other partners for their collaboration towards the successful completion and handing over of the project.

The company said the intervention formed part of its commitment to supporting stronger health infrastructure in Ghana.