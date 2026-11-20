The Ghana Air Force has received a newly acquired Airbus ACH160 helicopter at the Air Force Base in Accra, as government continues efforts to strengthen the military’s aviation capabilities.

The helicopter was delivered on Friday, November 20, 2026, and is the second aircraft to arrive under a four-helicopter acquisition programme being undertaken by the government.

It follows the delivery of an Airbus ACH175 in March 2026, with the remaining two helicopters expected to arrive in phases.

The acquisition is intended to augment the Ghana Air Force’s existing fleet, improve operational readiness and strengthen its capacity to support national security and other developmental assignments.

The ACH160 features a digital cockpit powered by Airbus’ Helionix system, designed to improve flight safety and pilots’ situational awareness. It also comes with twin engines, a redesigned rotor system aimed at improving efficiency and reducing noise, and a spacious cabin suited for executive transportation and other designated missions.

The delivery flight originated from Marignane, France, and travelled through Spain and North-West Africa before heading south along the West African Atlantic coast to Ghana.

The helicopter made scheduled stops in Spain, Morocco, Western Sahara, Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea, Liberia and Côte d’Ivoire before arriving in Accra.

The Ghana Air Force will be responsible for the management, maintenance and deployment of the two helicopters for executive transportation and other national assignments.

The delivery ceremony was attended by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Eric Agyen-Frempong; Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu; French Embassy Deputy Head of Mission Rafael Pont; representatives of Airbus Helicopters; and senior military officers.