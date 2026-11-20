Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called on Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh to brief Parliament on reported difficulties accessing patients’ medical records at hospitals and measures being taken to address the problem.

He raised the concern in Parliament on Friday, November 20, 2026, following complaints from healthcare professionals about difficulties retrieving patient information, which he said could affect healthcare delivery.

Mr Afenyo-Markin attributed the reported challenges to a contractual dispute between the government and a service provider responsible for hosting hospital records.

He said he had received a letter from healthcare professionals raising concerns about the reliability of hospital data and the difficulties doctors and nurses were facing in accessing patients’ records.

“Data on patient records have become an issue of public concern. I received a letter yesterday from some healthcare professionals drawing my attention, and that of the Minority Caucus, to concerns of doctors and nurses because data at the various hospitals seem not to be reliable. They cannot find a record of patients because the vendor hosting said data is having issues with the government,” he stated.

The Minority Leader said the caucus was not opposed to the government’s decision to terminate a vendor’s contract over alleged non-performance but insisted that the process should not disrupt access to patients’ medical information.

“We are not against the Minister abrogating a previous vendor’s contract for a new vendor on the basis of non-performance or some other vitiating factors. We are not concerned about that. What we want is for an efficient public service delivery system in the healthcare sector.

“So if a patient goes to the hospital, and the records are not there because somebody is withholding that, how do the doctors get to do their job?”

Responding to the concerns, Majority Leader James Agalga assured Parliament that the Health Minister would be asked to explain the dispute and outline steps being taken to address any challenges with the management of hospital data.

“The Minority Leader spoke about data, the unreliable nature of data at our various hospitals because in his view, a certain vendor who was procured to handle hospital data has challenges with the Ministry. Mr Speaker, we shall bring this to the attention of the Minister to brief us about the nature of the issue and what steps he may have taken to mitigate the challenges associated with the handling of data, if indeed what the Minority Leader has said is the case.”