Fifteen-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Frimpong has been laid to rest following his fatal shooting in the Bronx, New York.

Family members, friends and members of the Ghanaian community attended his funeral dressed in black, red and white, with some mourners wearing kente-woven sashes around their necks in a display of mourning and cultural identity.

Tributes were paid to the teenager, with mourners expressing grief over his death and remembering his life. Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, James Gyakye Quayson, was among those present, alongside other prominent figures.

Javits was shot on October 29, 2026, while walking to DreamYard Preparatory School in the Bronx, where he was a Grade 10 student.

He moved from Ghana to the United States in 2025 to join his father and reportedly hoped to become a medical doctor.

His death sparked grief among Ghanaians in the United States and back home, with calls for justice and renewed concerns about the safety of schoolchildren.

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the killing, as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting continue.