Finance minister, deputy ran away from charged anti- corruption demonstrators

By Patrick Biddah

The Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, was said to have bolted from his office  when a charged crowd  of anti  corruption pressure group with the name ‘Operation Recover Our Looted Items’ ( ORAL) stormed the  precinct of the Ministry to register their displeasure over alleged corrupt dealings resulting in huge lose of money to the state.

Not only did the Minister ‘run way ‘ but also the two deputies , Dr Alex Ampaabeng  and Abena Osei  Asare .

The lead convener for the demonstrators , Osman  Ayariga , who is also the deputy Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) made this claim,  while addressing the demonstrators when it emerged that their petition after the demonstration, could not be received by any of the Ministers, but rather  the Chief Director, Madam Eva Mends.

The charged crowd,  who were outraged by the absence of the Ministers, broke the metal barricade which was mounted by  police and marched towards the main entrance of the Ministry until their  leaders restrained them.

Mr Osman, therefore told the crowd not to be worried and the Ministers cannot ran away forever, since the demonstration is just the beginning of many more to recover f all looted state asset and money.

Some of the looted asset and the corrupt practices, he mentioned are the SML / GRA deal, the Ghana  Auto Services ambiance deal, the Agyapa royalty deal, the African games scandal and among others.

“We could have waited for the elections to vote them out, but the rate at which the stealing is ongoing is alarming “, Osman Ayariga said.

“ The stealing has intensified to the extent that, the President’s  daughters are also stealing, boyfriends of the President’s daughters are stealing and the baby fathers of the President’s daughter are now also stealing “, he alleged.

He said, the only activity which will wait, is the prosecuting of the perpetrators of these crimes when the NDC takes over the reigns of government.

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mr Mahama Ayariga, who showed up to offer his support, stressed that the SML deal is illegal.

