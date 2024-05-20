EditorialMajor 3

FDA issues amber alert against the use of Calcium Carbide to ripen fruits

The statement from the FDA comes in response to a viral video suggesting the use of calcium carbide by some traders to ripen mangoes.

This prompted the need for public education on distinguishing chemically-ripened foods from organic ones.

While conducting an ongoing survey, the FDA clarified that there has been no evidence of mangoes containing calcium carbide thus far.

“The survey and testing are still ongoing alongside public education by the FDA on the hazards of using chemicals to enhance the ripening of fruits,” the statement added.

Additionally, the FDA debunked the validity of the “floating test” method depicted in the video, asserting that it lacks scientific evidence.

According to the statement, several factors, including pest infestation through fruit flies and mango moths, could cause fruit to float.
More than anything else, the statement from the FDA, exposes the extent to which traders will go just to make money. A significant number of Ghanaians, who reside in the urban areas, rely on fruits as part of their daily meal.
Fruits that are a good source of nutrients will turn poisonous, because people will put profit, ahead of the health of the consuming public.
In the considered opinion of this newspaper, the FDA, must intensify its market surveillance to weed out miscreants who only care about their profits, at the expense of the health of consumers.

