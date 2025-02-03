Energy Minister investigates Dubik  Mahama’s 2,500 locked-up ECG containers

..Demurrage balloons to an alarming GH¢1.5 billion

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has inaugurated a five-member committee to investigate the cause of over 2,500 uncleared containers procured by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and left at the port.

The locked-up containers, which have been linked to ex-ECG Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, which contain critical materials purchased under the previous administration, have accrued demurrage charges amounting to an alarming GH¢1.5 billion.

Claims from the ECG’s Procurement department are said to contain certain consumables. Some of the purchases done according to The Herald’s insiders could last the next 20 years. They include socks, reflective vexes, and EGC clothes of different designs.

The Herald’s information is that, most of these items are being forced on the workers by the current management of ECG just to give legitimacy to the procurement craze.

The Herald’s information is most procurements by EGC under Samuel Dubik Mahama, did not go through competitive tender.

He had collapsed the procurement department and merged it with the estate department, and went out procuring stuff disregarding value for money.

The situation exposes significant lapses in resource management and inter-agency coordination, resulting in a substantial financial burden on the nation.

The committee, which has been given a one-month deadline, will also investigate ECG’s general procurement practices, the cost of the containers, liabilities involved, and recommend solutions on the way forward for the containers towards stopping mounting financial liabilities.

The committee is chaired by Prof Innocent Senyo Akwasi, a professor in procurement and supply chain management.

The other members are; Georgette Emefa Fuga as Secretary, Vivian Ablakely, Abdulai Rahman, and Noble Yaw Kyei Addonu.

The minister questioned why ECG, had not cleared the containers, which contained critical materials, despite the suppliers presenting their bill of lading.

“We cannot sit idle and allow 1.5 billion cedis to be lost due to procurement failures.

“We cannot continue with business as usual; something must be done,” he stated, urging the committee to complete its work within one month.

The establishment of this committee, he said, formed part of efforts towards addressing the ongoing challenges within ECG and ensuring a more sustainable energy future for the country.

He added that following the committee’s report, the ministry would work with other sector ministries, such as the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, to delve deeply into the findings, adding, “Whoever is found culpable, the law will take its course.”

Days after taking office, the Energy Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, conducted an inspection tour of the Tema Harbour to assess the status of approximately 2,500 containers procured by the ECG that remain uncleared at the port.

This visit highlighted the Minister’s commitment to addressing inefficiencies within the energy sector and ensuring the prudent use of national resources.

Mr Jinapor expressed deep concern over the issue, describing it as unacceptable and reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to improving operational efficiency and accountability.

He stressed the urgency of clearing the containers to mitigate further financial losses and support the implementation of key energy initiatives for the benefit of Ghanaians.

The Minister assured the public that measures will be put in place to prevent similar occurrences in the future, stressing the importance of efficient public resource management to advance the country’s developmental goals.

After the inauguration, the minister met with members of the Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU) as part of efforts to fraternise with stakeholders in the energy sector.

Mr Jinapor, said any candid individual would attest that the sector was near collapse, hence the need to bring all sector players together to turn things around.

He reassured the delegation that the government had no intention of selling ECG, adding that private sector participation would be to enhance revenue collection.

“If we had taken a decision to sell, then there would be no need to consult you,” he said.

Mr Jinapor further expressed satisfaction with the Strategic Business Unit of ECG, which is intended to bring in the private sector to enhance operations.

He added that ECG could not continue to increase tariffs and “kill the people of Ghana with taxes.”

For his part, the General Secretary of PUWU, Timothy Nyame, congratulated the minister on his appointment and said the union would support the ministry in transforming the sector.