Emirates strengthens commercial team with new leadership for Ghana and key markets across Africa and the Middle East

Emirates, has announced several appointments across its commercial team in the Middle East and Africa, including the appointment of Saood Al Aqili as the new Country Manager for Ghana.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “Our commercial managers have been critical to Emirates’ success in global markets, and the new appointments reflect our confidence in their ability to continue to elevate our brand and deliver for our customers.

“I wish the commercial managers all the success in their new roles and have full confidences in their ability to further thrive as Emirates’ ambassadors in our outstations.”

About Emirates in Ghana

For two decades, Emirates has maintained a strong presence in Ghana, consistently delivering excellent service and having a positive impact on the country’s aviation sector. With a commitment to providing unparalleled service and luxury to the Ghanaian market, Emirates connects Ghana to its expansive network of 130 destinations worldwide.

The airline caters to the diverse needs of its Ghanaian customers, offering a range of products and services, including Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, Business Class, and First Class.

Emirates has been a trusted partner for Ghanaian travellers, providing seamless connections, award-winning inflight entertainment, and world-class hospitality.

Cathrine Wesley has served as Emirates’ Country Manager for Ghana since 2018, during which time she has overseen the airline’s continued growth and commitment to the Ghanaian market. As she transitions to her new role as Manager,Algeria, Emirates welcomes Saood Al Aqili as the Country Manager of Ghana.