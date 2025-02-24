Discover the perfect winter escape in Dubai with Emirates

Emirates has announced an exciting new offer for travellers from Ghana planning to visit Dubai this winter. Passengers flying with Emirates to Dubai can enjoy complimentary access to Sky Views Observatory, including the Sky Glass Slide and , Fountain Board Walk enhancing their travel experience.

This exciting offer is valid for all return tickets to Dubai booked for travel between 22nd February – 29th March. This offer is available on emirates.com, Emirates contact centre, retail and ticketing offices or travel agencies.

Get more from your travel with Emirates

Emirates continues to offer its passengers more opportunities to make the most out of their time in Dubai, including:

• My Emirates Pass – Show your Emirates boarding pass to enjoy exclusive discounts and deals across Dubai and the UAE until 31 March 2025. Save on tickets to some of the biggest family attractions, including At The Top Burj Khalifa, The Palm Monorail, The View at The Palm or City Sightseeing. Soak up the sun at Aquaventure waterpark at Atlantis The Palm and enjoy thrills at IMG Worlds of Adventure indoor theme park or Dubai Parks & Resorts. Besides the usual 600+ offers, passengers get complimentary access to Vision Pavilion at Expo City this season.

• Skywards Partners – Members of the award-winning loyalty programme, Emirates Skywards, can earn Miles with worldwide partners like hotels, airlines, car rentals, retail and banking. Members can spend these Miles on reward tickets, upgrades, or even tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://www.emirates.com/english/skywards/.

While in Dubai, you can earn Miles with partners across the city like Dubai Duty Free, Skywards Everyday, Dubai Mall, Arabian Adventures, Emirates Holidays and more.