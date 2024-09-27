Edward Bawa links Akufo-Addo’s family to  shady US$812 million Ghana Gas deal

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bongo, Edward Abambire Bawa, has raised serious concerns about an alleged corrupt arrangement involving the Ghana National Gas Company Limited and The Gas Gathering Company Limited (TGGL).



According to the co-spokesperson on the NDC’s manifesto on energy, the $812 million deal, involves the construction of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant Train 2 (GPP2) under a Build, Co-own, Cooperate, and Transfer (BCCT) agreement.



He said the deal, which lacks transparency, appears to be part of a grand scheme to bypass scrutiny and secure the approval of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) through a restricted tendering process.



“It has come to light that the Ghana National Gas Company Limited is preparing to engage in a questionable and opaque arrangement with The Gas Gathering Company Limited (TGGL), a company hastily incorporated on March 15, 2022, to oversee the construction of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant Train 2 (GPP2). This $812 million project, set under a Build, Co-own, Cooperate, and Transfer (BCCT) agreement, is shrouded in concerns about transparency and accountability, especially given the glaring avoidance of parliamentary scrutiny,” Mr. Bawa said in a statement.



“Most troubling is the structure of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), TGGL, which reveals an alarming level of influence from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s family. The SPV includes Axxela Ghana Limited (300,000 shares), Jonmoore International Ltd (25,000 shares), and The Intels Group (175,000 shares)—the President’s family company.



This shift from an original consortium to an SPV, appears to have been a calculated move to secure the approval of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) under a Restricted Tendering Method, further raising concerns about undue political manipulation.”



He also questioned the timing of the deal, just two months before the national elections, saying it raises suspicions of political manoeuvring, aimed at enriching the President’s inner circle.



“Furthermore, the timing of this shady deal could not be worse. With national elections only two months away, this contract reeks of political manoeuvring and exploitation. The people of Ghana are entitled to transparent governance and the responsible use of public funds, not last-minute financial schemes that seem designed to enrich the President’s inner circle at the expense of national development. This deal casts a shadow over the upcoming elections and could severely damage public trust in the integrity of Ghana’s democratic process.”



He called for immediate intervention from all relevant stakeholders to halt the deal and subject it to thorough legal and parliamentary scrutiny.



“As the election approaches, Ghanaians must demand accountability and reject any attempt to use state resources for personal or political gain. We call on all stakeholders to halt this deal immediately and subject it to proper legal and parliamentary scrutiny. Let us ensure that Ghana’s future is not mortgaged by the actions of a few, but secured for the benefit of all.”