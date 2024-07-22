EC boss unhappy with 20-soldiers protection

…Says it not her choice

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) has disclosed to parliament that, the 20 military men protecting her at home and office, was not her decision, but that of the nation’s security apparatus.

This, follows concern expressed by some Members of Parliament (MF) about the large military contingent assigned to protect her, when she appeared before parliament on Friday, July 19, 2024.

This is in sharp contrast to Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, who was seen freely roaming the streets of Accra and other parts of the country in Chop Bars and drinking spots without even a single police officer. He was not physically attacked for a day for the 21 years he was in office.

In her response to the concerns, the EC boss, said that she is unhappy with so many military men following her everywhere she goes.

She, however, said the nation’s security apparatus thinks they (the EC commissioners) need this level of protection, because of the kind of things people say about her and the other commissioners, which are mostly unfounded.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole Bamboi, Yussif Sulemana, asserted that Jean Mensa, would not need that level of security protection, if she performed her duties as expected.



He pointed out that not even the President of the Republic, has the number of soldiers protecting the EC boss.



He went on to urge her to perform her duties well, because it would allow her to walk freely without needing any security protection.



“I’m a bit worried for her. I’m worried because I’ve seen her many times with the military protecting her. If she should do the right thing, she would walk freely without even a police officer, so we expect she will do the right thing and she will not go around with the military everywhere.



“Today, over 20 military officers accompanied her. That shouldn’t be the case. Even the president doesn’t go around with over 20 military officers. We want her to be able to move freely in this country,” he said.



The MP added, “And the only way you can do that is when you are fair, you are free in terms of ensuring that the processes are right and declare the winner. And we’ll be happy with you.”



The EC boss said, “To be honest with you, it takes away your freedom. You cannot go to the salon; everybody is in your space. You go to the market; everybody is in your space. It is not pleasant at all.



“But, I believe it is the rhetoric that we hear in the media that makes the security agencies feel that maybe they should provide us with this level of security,” she said.