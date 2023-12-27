DVLA phases out old manual system of vehicle registration, other related services

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has phased out its old manual system of vehicle registration and other related services.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, DVLA noted that to satisfy its goal of eliminating identity theft and false representation in providing these services, it had migrated all services related to vehicle registration onto a digital platform which can be accessed online (online.dvla.gov.gh).

“Secondly, the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012 (L) 2111), requires the mandatory use of the National Identity Card for transactions involving identity verification. This includes all services that involve applications and approvals,” it added.

The DVLA said it would accept only the National Identification Card for identity verification for all its services.

“The verification shall be conducted in person at any DVLA office or remotely via the mobile app “DVLA verify” available for download on Google Play or Apple Store,” it added.

The DVLA encouraged registered vehicle owners to visit any of its offices to authenticate their vehicle records and complete biometric identity verification.

“This is necessary to enhance security, ensure traceability, accountability and most importantly improve customer experience to drive productivity,” it added.