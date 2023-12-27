GeneralMajor 1

Mahama commiserate with the family of Apostle Ntumy over his passing

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Former President John Dramani Mahama has mourned the passing of former chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Michael Ntumy.

Mr Mahama described him as a true servant of God.

In a Facebook post, he said “My deepest condolences to the family and the Church of Pentecost on the loss of Apostle Dr. Michael Ntumy. He was a true servant of God who dedicated his life to spreading the gospel and building the church. His legacy of faith, love, and leadership will continue to inspire and guide many.”

Apostle Ntumy, who served the Church from 1998 to 2008, died on Wednesday, December 27 after a long battle with paralysis.

He had handed over to Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah before the current Chairman Apostle Eric Nyamekye took over.

More Read

John Mahama to review free SHS in 100 days if elected in 2024

Rent agency kick-starts 24-hr online service tapped from JM’s economic policy
GUTA, NUGS endorse Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy
Defense Minister exposes himself to Mahama’s state-lands grab probe

You Might Also Like

John Mahama to review free SHS in 100 days if elected in 2024

Rent agency kick-starts 24-hr online service tapped from JM’s economic policy

GUTA, NUGS endorse Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy

Defense Minister exposes himself to Mahama’s state-lands grab probe

Share this Article
Previous Article Six suspects arrested, 81 sacks of suspected marijuana confiscated
Next Article DVLA phases out old manual system of vehicle registration, other related services
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uganda: Nigerian Independent Oranto Petroleum gets extension of exploration licenses
Business Major 3
Angola, DRC sign oil exploration sharing contract
Business Major 3
DVLA phases out old manual system of vehicle registration, other related services
Business Major 4
Mahama commiserate with the family of Apostle Ntumy over his passing
General Major 1
Lost your password?