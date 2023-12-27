Mahama commiserate with the family of Apostle Ntumy over his passing

Former President John Dramani Mahama has mourned the passing of former chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Michael Ntumy.

Mr Mahama described him as a true servant of God.

In a Facebook post, he said “My deepest condolences to the family and the Church of Pentecost on the loss of Apostle Dr. Michael Ntumy. He was a true servant of God who dedicated his life to spreading the gospel and building the church. His legacy of faith, love, and leadership will continue to inspire and guide many.”

Apostle Ntumy, who served the Church from 1998 to 2008, died on Wednesday, December 27 after a long battle with paralysis.

He had handed over to Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah before the current Chairman Apostle Eric Nyamekye took over.