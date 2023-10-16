Dr Bawumia and his hopeless presidential ambition which has blinded him

By Abdul Razak Bawa

Beyond this cathedral of lies, his apparent silence to some happenings in the country must be great concern not only to his party members but to Ghanaians.

The lies that continue to dog Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are not new and so I am not about to bore readers by listing them. The lies have been part of his political diary since he became the running mate to then candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is so desperate to become the president of this country that he has lost his humanity.

This ambition, which is not bad, is written all over him, including his actions that, this country called Ghana, no longer has a Vice-President.

The vice-president, eats, sleeps and breathe this ambition that he is blind to the wrong things happening in this country.

As the Chairman of Police Service Council, when innocent Ghanaians, who were on a peaceful match, dubbed; Occupy Julorbi, were manhandled by the police, a statement condemning the act was expected from Dr Bawumia, but no, he was busy campaigning to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its presidential candidate, a contest even a political neophyte knows is a foregone conclusion for him.

Those young men and women, who were arrested and bundled into vehicles and sent to the central police station, are not only Ghanaians, but voters, whose votes could make a difference in any election.

President Akufo-Addo, when he cast his vote in the Super Delegates’ Congress of the NPP, made all Ghanaians aware that, he has checked out. His interaction with the media, when he indicated that, the next leader, will come and solve our problems, shows a man, who has come to his wits end.

He has nothing new to offer and is only counting his days, until January 2025, when he hands over to the next leader.

Dr Bawumia, who sees every opening as viable to realize his dream of, first leading the NPP and then Ghana, should be the last person to be silent when innocent Ghanaians, were harassed and handled like common criminals.

The next condemnable act to follow this was the invasion of UTV by supporters of the New Patriotic Party, from all indication, what those marauding young men did, is not in the interest of Akufo-Addo, but Dr Bawumia.

Akufo-Addo, is only counting his days, he is tired and has messed up the country, he wants to pack and go home. The future of the party is Dr Bawumia, he is leading the party into the 2024 election and so any action taking by any member of the party from now going forward is to the benefit of the Vice-president and presumptive candidate of the NPP.

The beauty of democracy is that we are allowed to agree to disagree; we can have divergent opinions and still live peacefully together. I might have my reservation about the utterances and actions of the panelists who appear on the UTV show, because I thought it was an entertainment show but gradually it has become a political platform to the chagrin of many, but that does not take away their right to do politics or be political.

The NPP has degenerated intoa party of hooligans, the leaders behave like the proverbial monkey, which sees no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil.

The latest sad incident that, has brought the whole country almost to tears, except those we have elected to lead us, is the Akosombo Dam spillage that has submerge towns and villages, rendering many people homeless and bringing the affected communities to a standstill.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, is out of the country, he won’t be bothered if he was around, but I want to give him the benefit of the doubt this time.

By the provisions of the 1992 Constitution, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is the acting president of Ghana.

I am still at a loss why the Vice-President is yet to comment on the traumatic and horrific experience our brothers and sisters are going through in the Volta region and some part of eastern region, as a result of the spillage.

He could choose not to go there, but his apparent silence is deafening.

It seems the only thing that matters to him, is quest to lead the NPP , any other issue no matter the gravity is of little concern to him.

Any human being, with a little humanity left in him or her, after watching and listening to the harrowing stories of what has befallen the communities surrounding the Akosombo Dam, will have sleepless nights, let alone people we have elected to lead the charge on our behalf.

Mind you, what happened last week is not caused by natural consequence, this was a decision taken by man to safeguard a national asset, which had also reach its optimum level and so the people deserve every sympathy and empathy from all of us and for the second gentleman of the land, to turn a blind eye to their plight, because he is campaigning to lead the NPP is not only callous but wicked.

These are obvious instances where leadership was required of the Vice-President, but he failed to show up. Come to think of it, allowing others to tooth your horn comes with certain level of dignity and statesmanship

From all indices, it seems Dr Bawumia, despite his desperation, has missed his best chance to become Ghana’s president.

In all, Dr Bawumia, is a bad product and the annoying inconsistency trailing his desire to rule Ghana, adds to the heavy baggage he drags along with his vaunting ambition.

He has no moral underpinning and cares no hoot about scruples. These are hardly qualities needed of a leader of a Ghana, where his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has lowered the bars on integrity and honesty in leadership.

I have no problem with Dr Bawumia’s ambition; i just want a president that wants the job because of us not because of himself!

Finally, Maya Angelou once noted, “When people show you who they are, believe them.”

