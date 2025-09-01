GeneralMajor 1

Curfew lifted in Nalerigu township following improved security situation

1 Min Read
1 Min Read
Bawku/Ghana Armed Forces/Curfew/Nalerigu/Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak

The Minister for the Interior, on the advice of the National Security Council, has lifted the curfew on Nalerigu Township and its environs in the North East Region, effective immediately.

According to the Ministry, the decision comes in response to the genuine desire of the Chiefs and people of the area to maintain and sustain peace, coupled with a notable improvement in the security situation.

Government has expressed its profound gratitude to the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, youth groups, and residents of Nalerigu for their commitment to peace and social cohesion. Citizens have been urged to continue resolving their disputes through peaceful means, ensuring that the stability achieved is preserved.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, emphasised that collaboration between local communities and security agencies remains critical in maintaining safety and order in the region.

“We commend the people of Nalerigu for their efforts in fostering peace and urge them to continue to engage constructively to prevent any recurrence of conflict,” the Ministry statement read.

More Read

Bawku/Ghana Armed Forces/Curfew/Nalerigu/Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak

Gov’t responds to Bawku conflict with armed reinforcement amid tightened curfews

Ashanti REGSEC imposes restrictions following fatal shooting of Kusaase Chief
Curfew in Accra in honour of late Ga Manye
Bawku curfew hours renewed – Ambrose Dery

The lifting of the curfew marks a significant step towards normalcy in the North East Region, signalling hope for sustained peace and community development.

You Might Also Like

Gov’t responds to Bawku conflict with armed reinforcement amid tightened curfews

Ashanti REGSEC imposes restrictions following fatal shooting of Kusaase Chief

Curfew in Accra in honour of late Ga Manye

Bawku curfew hours renewed – Ambrose Dery

Share this Article
Previous Article Media/Journalists/GJA/Akwatia by-election Guardians of democracy: The media’s responsibility in the Akwatia by-election
Next Article Sakumono Ramsar Site/Forestry Commission/Illegal Land Acquisition All land deals in Sakumono Ramsar Site illegal – Forestry Commission
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Osanju Frimpong Elvis/TikTok/Blood cancer
Popular TikTok star Osanju reported dead
Entertainment Major 2
Justin Kodua/Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo/President John Mahama
BREAKING: President Mahama sacks Chief Justice Torkornoo from office
General Major 1
Sakumono Ramsar Site/Forestry Commission/Illegal Land Acquisition
All land deals in Sakumono Ramsar Site illegal – Forestry Commission
General Major 1
Bawku/Ghana Armed Forces/Curfew/Nalerigu/Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak
Curfew lifted in Nalerigu township following improved security situation
General Major 1
Lost your password?