Curfew lifted in Nalerigu township following improved security situation

The Minister for the Interior, on the advice of the National Security Council, has lifted the curfew on Nalerigu Township and its environs in the North East Region, effective immediately.

According to the Ministry, the decision comes in response to the genuine desire of the Chiefs and people of the area to maintain and sustain peace, coupled with a notable improvement in the security situation.

Government has expressed its profound gratitude to the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, youth groups, and residents of Nalerigu for their commitment to peace and social cohesion. Citizens have been urged to continue resolving their disputes through peaceful means, ensuring that the stability achieved is preserved.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, emphasised that collaboration between local communities and security agencies remains critical in maintaining safety and order in the region.

“We commend the people of Nalerigu for their efforts in fostering peace and urge them to continue to engage constructively to prevent any recurrence of conflict,” the Ministry statement read.

The lifting of the curfew marks a significant step towards normalcy in the North East Region, signalling hope for sustained peace and community development.