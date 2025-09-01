All land deals in Sakumono Ramsar Site illegal – Forestry Commission

The Forestry Commission has issued a stern warning that any purchase, lease, assignment, or development of land within the protected Sakumono Ramsar Site is illegal and unenforceable, urging all individuals, developers, estate agents, and traditional authorities to halt ongoing construction immediately.

In a public notice, from the Forestry Commission, the site’s protected status under the international Ramsar Convention and Ghana’s Wetlands Management (Ramsar Sites) Regulations, 1999 (LI 1659). It makes clear that all land documents or allocations purportedly issued within the Ramsar Site are unlawful and will not be recognized by the Government of Ghana.

The Commission further stated that structures erected within the ecologically sensitive core zone and within 50 meters of any streams or river banks are subject to targeted demolition. Persons engaged in illegal land transactions or construction risk prosecution under the law.

The Sakumono Ramsar Site is an ecologically vital wetland, acting as a natural sponge to absorb and store excess rainwater, preventing flooding in adjacent areas of Accra.

It also serves as a breeding ground for migratory birds, contributes to climate change mitigation, and supports the livelihoods of thousands of local residents.

In its statement, the Forestry Commission affirmed its commitment to collaborating with the Greater Accra Regional Administration, the Tema Development Corporation (TDC), Municipal Assemblies, Traditional Authorities, and other stakeholders to ensure the site is sustainably protected for future generations.

The public, particularly those considering land investments near the Ramsar Site, are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution. Individuals are urged to contact the Forestry Commission and the Lands Commission for verification and clearance before engaging in any land transactions to avoid financial loss and legal consequences.

“Let us all work together to protect our environment and preserve this vital wetland for present and future generations,” the statement added.