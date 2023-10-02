CSOs And FOSDA call on government for TVET transformation in Ghana

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Foundation for Security Development in Africa (FOSDA) have called on the government to make Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) affordable and accessible to the Ghanaian youth across the country.

This comes at a time when graduate unemployment continues to plague the nation with most youth resorting to leaving the country.

Stakeholders believe, despite the current economic challenges, the government has to make investment in TVET a priority.

They made this call during the National Youth Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Forum was held recently at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Legon.

The forum was organized by the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) with the support of Oxfam and funding from DANIDA.

It was attended by representatives of youth groups, Civil Society Organization (CSOs), government officials, TVET Schools, and other stakeholders.

The forum was a one-day event that took the form of presentations, panels, and plenary discussions. The forum reviewed the implementation of Ghana’s 5-year strategic plan (2017-2022) and FOSDA’s report on the My TVET My Report project, a youth-led monitoring of TVET schools nationwide.

The report focused on accessibility and participation, quality, Infrastructure financing, and Adaptation of Green TVET. The panel discussions explored the views and experiences of participants on the reforms of the TVET sector in the last five years

A communique issued after the event and signed by the Executive Director for FOSDA, Theodora W. Anti called on the government to upgrade all existing TVET institutions across the country with state-of-the-art facilities such as practical rooms and laboratories, within the shortest possible time.

“Make TVET more affordable and accessible to the youth by reviewing the Free TVET funding structure to accommodate the realistic cost of practical work. Adopt and develop green TVET programs and teaching methodologies.

“Strengthen the coordination and collaboration between TVET institutions and employers. Develop systems for consistently monitoring TVET institutions to enhance the culture of maintenance and sustainability of reforms,” the Executive Director for FOSDA, Theodora W. Anti stated.

She further added that there government through the Minister of Education must develop more programmes and expand support for youth start-ups in the TVET Sector.

“Motivate industry players with tax incentives to support the TVET sector.

Increase domestic investment in TVET through the dedication of 30percent of the Communication Service Tax from the youth bracket and 5percent of the oil revenue from the education share of the Annual Budget Funding Amount to fund TVET education, particularly infrastructure, including accommodation, laboratory, and tools.”