Comeback of Trump is a reflection of Dec 7 polls- Top Prophet predicts

By Patrick Biddah

A vociferous Kumasi-based Man of God, Pastor Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie, has predicted a landslide victory for former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming December 7, general election.

He said the re-election of the former President of the United States,  Donald Trump by Americans, is also waiting to happen to former President John Dramani Mahama , attributing his prediction to the will of God

With the track record of predicting election outcomes accurately, St. Sark, stressed that the outcome of the just- ended US election, will be replicated in Ghana.

Last week, the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, returned to the White House after whipping the Democrats presidential candidate, Kamala Harris , who is the Vice President.

Buttressing his claim, the outspoken pastor, said the John Mahama comeback victory, has been ordained spiritually which  will manifest in the  physical on election day.

In his spiritual analysis, the upcoming general election is a battle between a cursed Flagbearer and blessed presidential candidate, leaving no doubt about the victory for the blessed candidate.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the Man of God, who preferred to be known and referred to as ‘St. Sark‘ recalled his prediction for the sitting President in 2016 and his re-election in 2020 ,  saying he is not biased and  does not make contestable and disputable declaration.

Whilst, insisting at the press conference that he does not make prophecies only during election year, he said he has followed political development for a long period of time and has predicted accurately in all elections and made reference to his YouTube posts in the past on other elections.

He questioned the basis for which the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is contesting the upcoming polls, when according to convention, the Leader of  Movement For Change , Alan Kyeremanteng, should have become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The plot to deny Alan Kyeremanteng of the flagbearer mantle , according to the pastor, is one other reason why Dr Bawumia, will lose because he has forced himself onto breaking tradition and for which reason the spirit of the ancestors and  of the party and the general goodwill of the entire party, are not on his side.

