C/R: NDC Regional Chairman celebrates 50th birthday with the marginalized 

By Kwaku Mintah Hayford, Assin Foso

The Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu, celebrated his 50th birthday anniversary in a heartwarming way with the marginalized at the Mephiboseth Training Center in Apam of the Central region.

Prof. Asiedu, who is also the Chief Executive Director of St. Andrews Group of Schools and Companies, donated a huge consignment of items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to support the training center as part of activities marking the birthday celebration.

The assorted items included bags of rice, soft drinks, body creams, perfumes, washing powder, soap, curtains of milk, packs of toilet rolls, bottle water, boxes of cooking oil, boxes of Tin Tomatoes, packs of detol, toothpaste and brushes, boxes of Tin fish, bags of sugar, sanitary pads among others.

Presenting the items to the school, Prof. Asiedu, said the marginalized at all times needs the support, love and care of everybody hence his decision to remember them on a special occasion like his 50th birthday. He also pledged to donate 10 wheelchairs to the school and promised he will always come to the aid of the kids anytime the need arises.

“I am a native of this region and anytime I pass by I ask about the school. So when I got to know more about the school I decided that when I turn 50 years old, I will celebrate it here and that is my reason for being here with you today,” he said.

Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, was accompanied by some party executives in the region, former Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency, Mr. Samuel Ambre, former Municipal Chief Executive of Assin Central, Mr. Alexander Antwi Boasiako, Workers and students of St. Andrews Group of Schools and Companies, and other party supporters in the region.

Prof. Asiedu, further called on other philanthropists to respond to the needs of the orphans and marginalized in society since the good Holy Bible admonishes us to care for them.

Founder and Proprietor of the Mephiboseth Training Center, Rev. Jehu Appiah, who received the items on behalf of the kids thanked the Group CEO and Central Regional Chairman of NDC for the gesture and prayed for him and his family for the kind donation done to support the children.

According to him, Mephiboseth Training Center currently houses over 70 underprivileged children with some of them having different disability conditions and so such interventions go a long way to help the staff look after them properly.

“We remain grateful as always and calling on people like your good self to remember that there is reward in taking care of the less privileged,” he stressed.

He said; “We are grateful to you for this gesture and the children will continue to pray for you for the good Lord to expand your coast to receive more from Him so you can continue to be a blessing to others.”

Rev. Appiah hinted that the population of the training center keeps increasing but they are under staffed due to lack of financial support and the infrastructure needs to be improved. He again called on other benevolent groups or persons to support them financially to be able to meet up certain demands of the children especially those living with disabilities.