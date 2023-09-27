Entertainment

Blakk Rasta turns heat on Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Mustapha Hamid

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Blakk Rasta has lambasted information minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Hamid for their failure to fight corruption as they trumpeted before coming into government.

According to him, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Dr. Mustapha Hamid were advocates of anti-corruption campaigns during the tenure of the National Democratic Congress governance but have failed to live up to expectations under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

He noted that such individuals are more concerned about how to satisfy themselves than the welfare of the general Ghanaian populace, hence their failure to talk about corruption in the country.

“There are some people in this nation. As long as their belly is full, they do not care what happens to the rest of the flock. My brother, my sister, it’s like in the days of slavery. The person in the house will not think about the rest of the flock as long as he is satisfied. That death syndrome worse than Ebola is still in our DNA in this country,” Black Rasta said during his UrbanBlend show on 3FM.

He went ahead to lambast Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Dr. Mustapha Hamid deceiving Ghanaians to vote for the NPP and do worse in terms of the fight against corruption.

“People we all used to fight corruption with today are in bed with corrupt leaders. People, we all used to fight corruption together. My brother and my sister are in bed with dirty politics. One such person is Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, another person is Dr. Mustapha Hamid.

“We have to save this nation we have to rescue this nation. Mustapha, Hamid, and many more such people, they hood linked us, yes, they hoodwinked us. They [Oppong Nkrumah and Mustapha Hamid] lampooned, deceived, and pushed us into thinking that they were fighting corruption, not knowing they were protecting their kitchens and their food.” he fumed.

Lost your password?