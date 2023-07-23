Blakk Rasta sparks controversy over alleged theft scandal involving Ghana’s minister and house helps

In the wake of the recent alleged theft scandal involving two house helps, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, accused of stealing significant sums of money and personal belongings from Ghana’s Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her husband Daniel Osei Kuffour, renowned radio personality Blakk Rasta has voiced his concerns about transparency in high-ranking officials’ possessions.

In a thought-provoking Facebook post, Blakk Rasta questioned the extent of wealth and influence wielded by prominent figures in Ghana, referencing Cecilia Dapaah who has now resigned as minister as an example.

He raised the question, “If Cecilia Dapaah has this much, you can imagine what Gabby, Osafo Maafo, Ken Ofori-Atta, Bediatuo, and Oppong-Nkrumah control in their rooms.”

The post comes at a time when public interest in the alleged theft case is high, with accusations involving millions of Ghana Cedis and valuables stolen from the couple’s residence in Abelemkpe, Accra, during three months from July to October 2022.

The accused house helps Patience and Sarah, face charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing.

The accusations have sent shockwaves through the nation, as it involves not only monetary assets but also personal belongings, including clothing, perfumes, and jewellery.

The court has also charged additional individuals in connection with the thefts, indicating the complexity and potential magnitude of the case.

Patience, along with her alleged boyfriends and father, has been remanded into custody, while Sarah was granted bail due to her status as a breastfeeding mother.

Blakk Rasta’s Facebook post has sparked controversy and ignited discussions on social media platforms. Many citizens have taken the opportunity to call for greater transparency and accountability from public officials in their financial dealings and possessions.

The allegations of stolen funds being used to finance various properties and personal expenses have only fueled the public’s demand for more openness and scrutiny in the financial affairs of high-ranking individuals.

As investigations continue, the nation watches closely for updates on the case. The court has adjourned the proceedings to August 2, 2023.