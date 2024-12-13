Bitcoin back at $100,000 as Nigel Green predicts $150,000 by mid-2025

Bitcoin is likely to surge to $150,000 by mid-2025, predicts the CEO of one of the world’s largest financial advisory organizations, after correctly forecasting it would reach the previous two all-time highs.

The bold prediction from Nigel Green, the founder and CEO of deVere Group, comes as the cryptocurrency is once again back above $100,000 after hitting the milestone for the first time last week.

He says: “Bitcoin is up an astonishing 134% year-to-date, and we believe the stage is set for even greater highs in the months ahead.

“I’ve previously predicted that following Donald Trump’s inauguration, it could surge to $120,000.

“I now believe growing investor FOMO (fear of missing out) and increasing institutional investment can be expected to push the price to $150,000 by mid-2025.

“This dual momentum is fueling the crypto market’s resurgence and establishing Bitcoin as a ‘must-have’ asset in portfolios.”

Investor FOMO is another critical driver. The $100,000 milestone serves as a psychological magnet, drawing in investors who fear being left behind.

“As Bitcoin achieves new highs, it creates a snowball effect,” Nigel Green explains. “Investors rush in to capture gains, pushing the price higher and attracting even more participants.”

Institutional investment, in particular, is a game-changer. Over the past year, major financial institutions have expanded their exposure to Bitcoin through direct holdings, ETFs, and partnerships with crypto-focused firms. This institutional buy-in not only adds liquidity to the market but also provides a level of credibility that reassures retail investors. The result? A self-reinforcing cycle of demand that propels Bitcoin’s price upward.

Additionally, stubborn inflation and rising geopolitical uncertainty are reinforcing Bitcoin’s case as a safe-haven asset. With inflation remaining high and traditional investments struggling to keep pace, Bitcoin offers a potential store of value. Furthermore, the increasing instability in global politics is driving more investors toward alternatives to conventional assets, giving Bitcoin added appeal.

Donald Trump, who has strategically positioned himself as a pro-Bitcoin president, is expected to continue implementing a favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

His administration has already signaled its commitment to digital assets by appointing a new chair of the SEC, the US financial regulator, known for a progressive stance on crypto. This leadership change is widely expected to advance regulatory clarity, further strengthening investor confidence.

However, Green cautions that the road to $150,000 will not be entirely smooth.

“We should expect short-lived sell-offs as investors take profits,” he noted. “These corrections, while unsettling in the short term, are part of a healthy market cycle and pave the way for stronger, sustained growth.”

Green’s revised forecast of $150,000 by mid-2025 underscores his confidence in Bitcoin’s trajectory.

“Trump back in the White House, a new pro-crypto SEC chair, growing institutional demand, retail investors’ FOMO, stubborn US inflation, and increasing geopolitical uncertainty creates the perfect storm for Bitcoin to potentially hit $150,000 by mid-2025,” concludes the deVere CEO.