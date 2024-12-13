Chief architects in Akufo-Addo daughters’ US$108million Ambulance scandal out of Ghana- Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleges

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that the Chief Architects in the Akufo-Addo Daughters’ US$108million ambulance cabal, travelled out of Ghana, even before December 7, 2024 elections.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu mentioned, Stephen Okereke Elendu Kalu Okoro, Frank Agyekum Boateng and Vivian Oppong Kyekyeku, as the three chief architects of the infamous US$108million Akufo-Addo daughters’ ambulance sweetheart deal, have all left Ghana.

He indicated that his unimpeachable tracking and impeccable parliamentary oversight confirms that they flew out of Ghana few days before last Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

He alleged that Stephen Okoro, the longtime special business partner of Gyankroma Akufo-Addo and Edwina Akufo-Addo, and a proud father of Akufo-Addo’s grandchild, left KIA Terminal 3, aboard British Airways flight BA2066 to Gatwick on the night of 27th November, 2024. His stated travel destination was the UK.

The Member of Parliament further indicated in a social media post that Mr Okoro presented two passports to immigration authorities. One is a Nigerian passport with the last 3 digits being 923 and the other a Ghanaian passport with the last 3 digits being 742.

“Mr. Stephen Okoro is a director of Elok Consult and Services Limited, one of the crony companies hurriedly incorporated and single-sourced to import the ridiculously inflated ambulances”. He noted.

“But for my timely exposé in July, Mr Okoro and other members of the ambulance cabal were on the verge of receiving an additional US$34.9million spare parts payment as dubiously authorized by Ken Ofori-Atta without parliamentary approval, on the eve of his exit from the Finance Ministry”.

“As earlier disclosed, the inseparable trio, Mr Stephen Okoro, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo and Edwina Akufo-Addo, have together registered SFO Initiatives Limited, Goodbox Limited and Good Grow Limited”. Okudzeto affirmed.

He further indicated that the second person who appears to have fled is Mr Frank Agyekum Boateng. He said that MrBoateng left the country a day before MrOkoro, that is, on November 26, 2024.

Mr Boateng opted for Washington using United Airlines flight UA3010. He travelled with a Ghanaian passport with its last 3 digits being 970.

The Member of Parliament stated that Mr Frank Agyekum Boateng and Alvin Mensah are both directors of the notorious BEFT Engineering, another company hurriedly incorporated for the ambulance sweetheart deal.

“As for Vivian Oppong Kyekyeku, of Luxury World Auto Group Limited, she promptly flew out a few weeks after I published the ambulance exposé and filed a criminal complaint with the Office of the Special Prosecutor”. He said

“She used a Delta flight (DL157) to New York on August 31, 2024. She also presented two passports to immigration authorities — a US passport with 777 as its last digits and a Ghanaian passport with 020 as its last three digits. She has not returned to Ghana since August 31, 2024”. Okudzeto revealed.

He stated that continuous diligent tracking affirms that all three top ambulance directors, have remained outside the country, and did not return on December 7 to vote for the party which made them instant dollar millionaires, albeit from a stinky deal, about which the Auditor-General has documented a litany of damning illegalities.

Okudzeto, reiterated the much touted NDC policy, dubbed ORAL, indicating that it is obviously going to require high-level collaboration with Ghana’s international partners to track down all those who have fled the jurisdiction.

He stated that they can run but they surely can’t hide, as the Judgment day has come.

“The Ghanaian people shall have the accountability they have been yearning for. For God and Country. Ghana First”. He concluded.