Bawumia overwhelms Kyeremanten with numbers

… But Aide says bussing & intimidation happening “Under-Gee” ….

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, one of the contestants in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential elections last Friday, drowned the other contestants in the flagbearer race, when he stormed the party’s Asylum Down Headquarters in Accra with thousands of supporters to file his nomination.

Many have opined that going by the numbers, Dr Bawumia, would totally annihilate any opposition if the attendees were delegates for the Saturday, November 4, 2023 presidential primaries which has Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Dr Akoto Affriyie, Addai Nimo, Joe Ghartey and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku contesting.

Already, a findings of a survey conducted by Global InfoAnalyticsandCiti TV/Citi FM, indicate that Mr Kyerematen, would lead Dr Bawumia by a narrow margin of 38percent to 37percent in the presidential primary votes if the elections went into a run-off as happened at the University of Ghana in 2007 between now President Nana Akufo-Addo and Mr. Kyeremanten in the roundup to the 2008 general elections.

But a deputy spokesperson for ex-Trade Minister, Mr Kyerematen, Richard Nyamah, discounted the huge presence, saying people were bussed to the party’s headquarters with placards and t-shirts to hear Dr Bawumia make a policy statement on a stage which was purposefully mounted for the exercise.

Mr Nyamah, insisted that his camp is confident Mr Kyerematen will secure an outright victory in the first round. He claimed that supporters of Mr Kyeremanten, were being intimidated, hence they preferred to remain silent waiting for Election Day.

He mentioned the Oti Region in particular, saying the Regional Minister, Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, prevented Mr Kyerematen from appearing on radio stations. The minister had the radio broadcaster suspended after an interview with the former Trade Minister, insisting that the harassment and intimidation of Alan’s supporters was common across.

Addressing supporters at the NPP headquarters on Friday, Dr Bawumia emphasized the need for the country to build on the foundation laid by the Akufo-Addo government through his digital transformation agenda.

The Vice President spoke of his vision to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa.

“I have my own vision for Ghana, I believe it’s time to move Ghana to the next level, by building on the foundations we have put in place so far. I want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data, and system for inclusive economic growth. I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. I want us to bridge the digital divide, and apply artificial intelligence for the transformation of health care, and education,” the Vice President stated.

He highlighted the many transformational policies that the Akufo-Addo government has implemented despite economic challenges.

“We started the process of transforming Ghana into a country, ready for the industrial revolution. I brought honesty, hard work, dedication and discipline to my role as Vice President. Notwithstanding the economic challenges of our time. Our government has constructed more infrastructure than any other government in the 4th Republic and many transformational policies have been introduced for the first time in our history, including the mass issuance of the Ghana Card, digital address system, mobile money interoperability, delivery of medicines by drone, one district one factory, planting for food and jobs, Zongo development fund, Agenda 111, free SHS, free TVET,” Dr. Bawumia mentioned.

He said the government has created over 2 million jobs in six years, more than any other government in the Fourth Republic and warned that it would be disastrous if the country goes back to the days of “visionless” leadership to referring the NDC and its presidential candidate, John Mahama, whom he has since 2015 labelled as “incompetent” .

“We have also created over 2 million jobs in 6 years, more than any other government in the 4th Republic. It’s very important that we don’t go backwards as a country. We cannot put this country back in the hands of people who don’t have an understanding and belief in this vision. That is why it is important for us to break the 8. There’s still so much more to do,” he noted.

“Having implemented these transformational policy initiatives, it is very important that we don’t go backwards as a country. We cannot put the country back in the hands of people who don’t have an understanding of and belief in the vision. That is why it is important for us to break the eight. There is still much more to do,” he added.

Dr Bawumia’s speech was well-received by thousands of NPP members who cheered and applauded him.

The Vice-President, also affirmed his commitment to driving Ghana towards a higher level of transformation and economic development if elected Ghana’s president.

“I believe that it is time to move Ghana to the next level by building on the foundations we have put in place so far. Together with you, I want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth. I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. I want us to bridge the digital divide and apply digital technology and artificial intelligence for the transformation of healthcare, education, and public service delivery amongst others”.

Dr Bawumia, indicated that the NPP government has built more infrastructural projects than any other government in the history of the Fourth Republic, despite the crippling economic challenges that have hit the world.

Dr Bawumia said that the honesty, hard work, dedication and discipline to his role as Vice President have contributed to achieving this feat despite the challenges.

The Vice President also urged Ghanaians to help him in his presidential ambition where he will “want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth. I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. I want us to bridge the digital divide and apply digital technology and artificial intelligence for the transformation of healthcare, education, and public service delivery amongst others.”

Reacting to the Global InfoAnalytics and Citi TV/Citi FM research, Mr Nyamah, said there would be no need for a run-off, as Mr Kyerematen is expected to secure an outright victory in the first round.

According to Mr Nyamah, the survey results indicate that Alan Kyerematen enjoys strong support, with a significant percentage of participants who did not disclose their votes likely being his supporters.

He emphasized that the undecided participants are likely aligned with the undisclosed participants, many of whom are supporters of Mr Kyerematen.

Mr Nyamah attributed the reluctance to disclose their support to intimidation, particularly among those occupying government positions.

“There is not going to be a second round because if you look at the undecided and the undisclosed votes, they are more than all the other candidates put together. In each of the scenarios the survey is painting, Alan is the winner. The first scenario is that he is going to be the winner and the reason is that there is a percentage of about 10 percent of the participants who did not disclose their votes and I can tell you on authority that the majority of those participants are Alan supporters,” Mr Nyamah told Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi TV and Citi FM.

He further stressed that: “The undecided participants are undecided because they also belong to the undisclosed participants most of whom are Alan supporters and they are only playing tricks with where they belong because there is a lot of intimidation going on being an open Alan supporter so if somebody is supporting Alan and occupying a government position, they prefer to remain mute.”

Contrary to the survey’s findings, Mr Nyamah disagreed with the notion that the Vice President is leading the race, stating that there is substantial evidence pointing to Mr Kyerematen as the automatic presidential candidate for the NPP.

He expressed confidence that people will openly declare their support for Kyerematen on the day of the primary.

President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe who was also on the Citi FM programme on Saturday stated that considering all variables going into the NPP flagbearership race, the former Trade and Industry Minister, stands a high chance of defeating Vice President Dr. Bawumia, if the internal contest proceeds to a run-off.

Mr Cudjoe’s remarks align with the findings of a survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics and Citi TV/Citi FM, which indicated that Mr. Kyerematen would lead Dr Bawumia by marginally; 38% to 37%.

“As far as the internal polls go, what I see is a very difficult battle for the two candidates. What I clearly see is likely to happen if indeed the poll goes to the second round, if you don’t take care, most of the other candidates may collate around Alan and edge out Bawumia and that is the way I see it so every shin in the armour of Bawumia has to be unleashed right now to ensure that it doesn’t get to the second round and I think that should be their strategy and I am hoping that will be their strategy.”

Mr Cudjoe, also expressed worry about the 70 percent of respondents of the survey that responded that the country is being headed in the right direction in the poll.

“What was curious again was when the delegates were asked if the country was headed in the right direction, an overwhelming 70 percent said yes and I am worried because if we remain stuck with the same modus operandi, I don’t think we will head in the right direction.”