Bawumia narrates how he nearly died for the NPP in a road accident in 2012

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has narrated how he almost lost his life during an assignment for his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to members of the NPP during a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, Dr Bawumia said that he and the late former National Chairman of the party, Jacob Obetsebi-Lamptey, were tasked by the party to travel across the country to explain to the party members why they were challenging the results of the 2012 elections.

He said that on their way to the last region for their assignment, his vehicle crashed, leading to him to nearly losing his life.

“The last region we went to was the Upper West Region. From there we went to Bole to pay our respect to a bereaved family. As we were heading towards Accra, two tyres of my car burst and the car somersaulted four times.

“All the people, including Jake thought I was dead. You would not believe that the person in the car is alive if you look at how the car was damaged. But by God’s grace I survived,” he narrated.

He said that the members of the party around took him to a health facility in Wenchi in the Bono Region, where he was stabilised.

“I was taken out of the vehicle and rushed to Wenchi where I was stabilised. From there I was brought to Kumasi and an aircraft lifted me to Accra. By God’s grace, everything went well and I fully recovered,” he said.

The vice president made these remarks while reacting to persons who were doubting the sacrifices, he has made for the NPP.

He said that right after he had recovered from the accident, he took the challenge of testifying in the election petition at the Supreme Court.

