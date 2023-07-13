B.O.T Joins NDC Platform Donates GHS 5, 000,00 To Family Of Late Sir Alaska

The volunteer group “B.O.T Joins NDC,” affiliated with the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), will be making a donation of GH¢ 5,000.00 to the family of the late Ansu Samuel.

This contribution is intended to support the final funeral rites of Mr Samuel, also known as Sir Alaska, who served as the Deputy NDC Treasurer of the Dormaa East Constituency in the Bono Region until his passing.

Bernard Oduro Takyi, the Convener of the platform, stated that the donation was made possible through contributions from members of the group.

Mr Takyi, a chartered economist by profession, mentioned that the presentation of the donation will take place at the Asuhyiaye family house in Dormaa Ahenkro on Friday.

The gesture serves as the group’s support for the family and recognizes Sir Alaska’s dedication to the NDC’s course.