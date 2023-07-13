Infantino confirms start date for African Football League

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the kickoff date for the new eight-team African Football League during the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) General Assembly in Abidjan on Thursday, July 12.

The competition, which has been scaled down from the initial proposal of 24 teams, will begin on October 20. Infantino expressed the importance of investing in African club football and highlighted the responsibility of all stakeholders to contribute to its success.

“It will have eight great teams, which will be followed in the future with a bigger version. We have to invest in African club football as well as national team football. It is our responsibility, duty, and task, and with the work and contribution of all of us as a team, we will succeed,” said Infantino.

While the participating teams have not been officially confirmed by CAF, it is understood that the eight teams will include Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa, Petro Atletico from Angola, TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Al Ahly from Egypt, Horoya from Guinea, Wydad Casablanca from Morocco, Simba from Tanzania, and Esperance from Tunisia.

The African Football League will run alongside CAF’s Champions League and is not intended to replace it. However, specific details about broadcasters, sponsors, and logistics are yet to be disclosed.

“We have recognised for many years that African football players have been among the best in the world, but we have to improve the appeal of African football, its commercial viability and its capacity to sustain itself,” CAF President Patrice Motsepe told delegates.