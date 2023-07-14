Packing a Punch with its Ghanian True Story – Powerful New Book Puts Africa Centre Stage

A must-read for all those with an interest in political science, Africa and those stories neglected by the world’s sensationalist media channels, But Whose Fault? The AK-47 Found has been written to highlight a Ghanian story that needs to be told to highlight the all too often unreported challenges the African continent faces.

Immersing readers in the whys and wherefores of a situation that happened at a mining company in Ghana in 2007, the authors’ recounting of a situation where two AK-47’s went missing makes for eye-opening reading on many levels. Not least the exploitation of Africa and then negligence shown towards the local people and their value to the world.

Bringing this important story to an interested and international audience, all those captivated by the ripple effects and upshot of this very African story will be eagerly awaiting other real-life exposés from these committed and erudite co-authors.

Synopsis:

Do you keep an eye on world events through mainstream media? If so, chances are you have missed out on many essential news stories from countries around the world.

While many news outlets will cover European, U.K., and U.S. news in great detail, they often leave out essential news from other continents, especially Africa.

And yet, that doesn’t mean that newsworthy events occur there every day, just like in the UK.

In fact, some of the most newsworthy stories have occurred in Africa in recent years.

If you want to learn more about the conflicts of African communities, you have come to the right place.

Introducing, But, Whose Fault? Part One, a true story based in Ghana, where two AK-47s mysteriously vanished before reappearing without ammunition.

Not only does this book shed light on an incident that is still to be answered to this day, but it also highlights one of the many conflicts that African communities go through and are never displayed on the big screen.

In many ways, the conflict surrounding the missing rifles is a point of convergence of the exploitation of Africa and the negligence shown toward the local people and their value to the world.

It is one of the main reasons it continues to go unnoticed in many countries, yet it is a story that must be told.

Inside, But, Whose Fault? Part One, discover: