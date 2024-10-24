Assembly Members from 29 MMDAs in Greater Accra endorse Mahama for December election

A group of elected Assembly Members from twenty-nine Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region, have officially endorsed the candidature of John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the upcoming December 7th election.

After a thorough review of the NDC’s manifesto, the group, expressed confidence that it offers the solutions necessary to address Ghana’s economic and developmental challenges of the past seven years.

Extensive Support for Mahama

Following in-depth discussions and analysis, more than two-thirds of the Assembly Members from Greater Accra, have thrown their support behind Mahama, convinced that he is the leader who can restore hope and drive positive change for the nation.

The convener of the group, Mr Ziyad Musah, Assembly Member for the Amamomo Electoral Area, spoke at a press conference in Accra, where he highlighted Mahama’s proven track record in critical areas such as job creation, youth development, economic stability, and his commitment to local government projects.

A Leader with Deep Understanding

Mr Musah, urged all Ghanaians to rally behind Mahama, describing him as a candidate with a profound understanding of governance. “We firmly believe that Mahama can lead Ghana towards sustainable growth, economic stability, and social equity,” he emphasized.

Criticism of Current Government

In a sharp critique of the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Musah, condemned the government for failing to deliver on promises of economic transformation, stability, and job creation.

He pointed to widespread economic hardship, accusing the administration of neglecting the urgent needs of the people. “Our nation deserves better. Together, we can make the change that is desperately needed,” he concluded.

The endorsement from the Assembly Members, reflects a growing sense of urgency for leadership that can effectively address Ghana’s pressing economic challenges and drive a path toward recovery.