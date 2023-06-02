Alan Kyremanten team calls NPP MPs supporting Bawumia stomach politicians

Hopeson Adorye, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant and member of Alan Kyremanten team, has said that members of the ruling party, including some 111 Members of Parliament (MPs), who have publicly endorsed the Vice President as their 2024 flagbearer, are doing so out of hunger.

According to him, most of the MPs and government officials who have declared support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, are not sincere and are doing so because they want something from the Vice President.

At the last count, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu of Suame and Majority Leader, Nana Ayew Afriyie of Effiduase Asokore, Bryan Acheampong of Abetifi, Darkoa Newman of Okaikwei South, Dan Botwe of Okere, Annoh Dompreh of Nsawam Adoagyiri, Kwaku Kwarteng of Obuasi West, Okyere Baafi of New Juaben South, Farouk Aliu Mahama of Yendi, Lydia Alhasaan of Ayawaso West Wuogon among others, were mentioned to have declared their support for Dr Bawumia.

Speaking in an Okay FM interview, Mr Adorye, a member of the campaign team of NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, said that they are unconcerned about the over 100 MPs that are said to have endorsed the vice president, because if the NPP primaries are held today, Alan will get more than 60 votes from parliamentarians.

“Endorsement is a good thing but some of the endorsements are fake. Because if I know that I stand to benefit when I endorse you publicly, I will do it.

“Some of those who are endorsing publicly call and say if they don’t do that, they will go hungry… so for us, we are not afraid. If someone endorses Alan, fine but we will not go around promising people things just to get their endorsement.

“They are bragging that they have over 100 MPs on their side but if we vote today, Alan Kyerematen will get between 60 to 70 votes from the parliamentarians,” he said in the Twi dialect.

Meanwhile, more than ten members of the NPP have expressed interest in contesting in the party’s super delegate congress which is scheduled for August 2023.

In addition to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko; former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong and ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, have picked their nomination forms for the party’s primaries.

Others who have picked the forms include former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Food and former Agriculture Minister Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, and Energy expert Kwadwo Poku.

The likes of Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, and former Railway Development Minister Joe Ghartey have expressed their interest in the race but are yet to pick their forms.