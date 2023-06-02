Alan Kyeremanten’s coordinator defects to Bawumia’s camp

A former Northern Regional Coordinator of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Ismail Yahuza, has flipped to the camp of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



In an official statement announcing his decision, he described the Vice President as the answer to the party’s quest to “Break The 8” considering how he is the most sought after by the masses.



My mission here today and now as far as possible is to exercise my inalienable democratic right and freedom of belonging and choice, guaranteed by the constitution of our country (Ghana). This guarantees bolsters the enviable democratic credentials of the NPP as reflected in our motto; “Development in Freedom”. Also, Article 3 of our party’s constitution grants and places rights and duties on its members. Today, I choose to exercise my constitutional rights and discharge the duties conferred on me as a member of our great party. And I do this in the interest of our party and country as a whole.



So far as the political history and governance of this country is concerned, the NPP remains the single and most important political party promoting people-centered programs, and advancing holistic socio-economic just development through good governance, peace and security.



The trajectory and exigencies of the political and governance landscape is increasingly changing and demanding different breed of leaders of which the NPP cannot gloss over. Undoubtedly, these and many other dynamics must be the considerations that must guide the NPP as we prepare to elect our Presidential candidate for victory 2024. Undoubtedly, the 2024 Presidential elections will be fought fearlessly by the NPP and the other political parties, particularly the NDC. The NPP shall competitively win the elections based on the overwhelming development record, the quality, competence, moral and ethical credentials of our Presidential candidate.



But who is the best bet for NPP to break the 8?



Without any equivocation, I believe Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is already in demand, and he is the answer for the NPP.



Dr. Bawumia is an embodiment of competence; he exudes an aura of distinct leadership expertise and peace. There is no argument against the fact that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been the only Vice President since the Fourth Republic who has shown a demonstrable capability and agility in that position. With all due respect, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the most dynamic, collaborative, and engaged Vice President our country has ever seen, at least during the Fourth Republic. It is wonderful that he uses innovative thinking and imaginative policy-making initiatives to provide Ghana a competitive edge within the comity of nations. He is widely regarded with directing the government’s initiatives to digitally formalize and our economy on the path of rebound and advancement.



Since his emergence into the National Political stage, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has maintained his commitment to the cause by supporting the party and its flagbearer in all crucial situations. By choosing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as our running mate in four consecutive elections, the NPP has demonstrated its confidence in him for his commitment, loyalty, and value addition to the cause. It is certainly not a coincidence that he constantly enjoys the backing of the party and the President in the discharge of responsibilities.



Dr. Bawumia’s leadership is the type of leadership that recognizes respect for people irrespective of faith, creed or ethnicity in a manner that fosters national cohesion. Across shades of opinion, the Presidency of Dr. Bawumia will provide a perfect balance of representation, where for the first time a Muslim assumes the leadership of our country. If Bawumia is chosen as the NPP’s flagbearer, he has two major advantages: many Christians find him to be approachable despite the fact that he is a Muslim, and Muslims who previously supported the NDC will most likely flip to the NPP.



Having served as a running mate for the NPP on four separate occasions, having made a significant contribution to the victory of two of those general elections to become a Vice President for two terms, Dr Bawumia has garnered enough political experience. He has become a household name and the only political figure in demand, favoured across all political lines. In terms of marketability and popularity across the country, Dr. Bawumia has a tremendous and unequaled appeal and pedigree.



Dr. Bawumia is without a doubt the only suitable member of the elephant fraternity to lead the NPP in the 2024 general elections after playing a crucial role in the NPP’s electoral victories in 2016 and 2020 and swaying thousands of votes from NDC strongholds across the country and in the Northern Regions in particular. To lead the ruling NPP, Dr. Bawumia deserves a unanimous vote of confidence, if a popular acclamation.



We must strive to send an encouraging message to the majority of Ghanaians that ours is a party that accepts and provides opportunities for all – a party that ensures that regardless of one’s creed, ethnicity, or gender, it is still able to attain the party’s number one spot. I hereby declare my support for H. E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the NPP in the 2024 presidential elections and call on the party to vote him in the upcoming presidential premaries as our presidential candidate.



ISMAIL YAHUZA



FIRST NATIONAL VICE CHAIRMAN ASPIRANT



FORMER ALAN CAMPAIGN COORDINATOR NORTHERN REGION